In other news, further Covid-19 lockdowns in China continue to negatively impact the EV battery supply chain and broader industry, Porsche is testing V2G capabilities, and Israeli startup Electreon announces extension of its wireless dynamic EV charging project in Sweden.As the mobility revolution picks up the pace, legacy carmakers around the globe have already outlined big plans for an EV future and timelines for the switch having reconciled with the inevitable end of sales of gasoline-powered vehicles. The latest one to up the ante in the electrification race is Japanese automotive giant Honda ...

