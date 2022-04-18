KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - PLS Plantations Berhad today announced their receipt of Silver3 ratings by RAM Sustainability for its principal plantations and trading segments, reflecting some gaps and the early stages of the Company's ESG practices that are crucial for reforestation and plantation-related sectors.The sustainability ratings by RAM Sustainability, a leading provider of independent ESG analytics, captures the Company's corporate sustainability performance based on all the environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes, as well as relevant international and domestic guidelines by Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) Climate Change and Principle-based Taxonomy (CCPT).PLS Plantations' Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Tan Sri Nazir Razak said, "This rating sets the baseline for the Company, in providing clear forward strategy in terms of our priorities and focus areas, across our business and operations, especially in areas for improvement. Equally as important, it offers our stakeholders - investors, regulators, business partners, suppliers, and clients - an objective and transparent assessment of our commitment to sustainability and responsibility as a reliable supplier, business partner, and an employer. PLS Plantations is working hard to execute against our strategy towards becoming Malaysia's leading sustainable, agrofood provider in the coming years."RAM Sustainability's Chief Executive Officer, Promod Dass said, "PLS Plantations is establishing a starting point for its ESG journey by subjecting itself to the rigors of a sustainability rating and positioning that transparency is a priority even though it points to its high ESG risk profile - for this it must be commended, and we look forward to monitor its sustainability progress. We hope that this will set a precedent for more companies to embark on their sustainability journey and aspire to achieve the highest ratings."As part of the Company's turnaround journey, PLS demonstrates strong commitment to expand on its corporate governance framework and policies, especially in areas of sustainability governance, pending a dedicated group-wide framework and policies to govern the Company. As a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP), PLS Plantations' vision is to contribute to the nation's food security and positive socioeconomic impact through initiatives in supporting local farmers, specifically the B40 and indigenous communities. The Company commits to produce quality products and services evidenced by the various certifications obtained such as the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) Certification for its plantation segment. The Company's trading business has received Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Malaysia Good Agricultural Practices (myGAP), HALAL and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certifications, among others and has dedicated policies to manage human resource and human rights including the Good Social Practices Policy, Occupational Safety and Health Policy, Child Labour Policy and Sexual Harassment Policy.For more information, or to download the complete the PLS Plantation's RAM Sustainability rating report, please click here. https://www.ram.com.my/pressrelease/?prviewid=5964About PLS Plantations BerhadPLS Plantations was incorporated in Malaysia in 1987 and was listed on the Second Board of Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange in 1994. Currently listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, PLS and its subsidiaries are involved in the management and operation of forest, oil palm and durian plantations, as well as the processing, distribution and sale of durian products.Forward-Looking StatementsThe statement included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "seek," or "believe." These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations about future event. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to our ability to win additional business. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future result, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements apply only as of the date of this press release; as such, they should not be unduly relied upon as circumstances change. Media Contact:
Cheong Sue Fyenn
Narro Communications
E: suefyenn@narrocomms.com
T: +6016 910 7625

PLS Plantations Berhad: 9695 / [BURSA: PLS]
Source: PLS Plantations Berhad