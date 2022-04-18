Gluten-Free Products Market Size Worth $13.7 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gluten-free products market size is expected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases has favored in driving the product demand. Manufacturers and marketers are linking new product developments with other rising trends in the food and beverage industry, which is aiding gluten-free foods to gain traction. Clean labeling, transparent packaging, and the incorporation of plant proteins are among these developments, thereby driving the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The bakery products segment is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to higher demand for gluten-free bread which aid in weight loss over the traditional baked goods.

The online segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period as the adoption rate of online purchasing is soaring across the world.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period assisted by rising awareness and availability of gluten-free products.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary, "Gluten-Free Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bakery Products, Dairy/Dairy Alternatives), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Gluten-Free Products Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. is one of the major consumers of gluten-free products as, on average, one in every 133 people suffers from celiac disease, and one in every 56 people experiences similar symptoms. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder distinguished by gluten intolerance. Celiac disease patients can only avoid these symptoms by following a gluten-free diet. However, despite not being diagnosed with gluten sensitivity, the gluten-free diet has grown in popularity in recent years, with an increasing number of individuals opting for it. The market is predominantly driven by consumers' perception that a gluten-free diet will ensure significant health benefits such as reduced cardiovascular risks and weight control.

The bakery products segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The elevated demand is due to the widespread notion that gluten-free baked goods are healthier than typical wheat flour baked goods. Gluten-free foods have a low GI and are low in calories. This aids in weight loss and obesity prevention by giving more energy than traditional baked goods. This dominance of bakery products is expected to sustain market growth during the forecast period.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The extensive proliferation of supermarkets and hypermarkets which has occurred even in developing nations in recent years is the primary factor leading to the huge value generation. Furthermore, retailers enjoy a huge margin on gluten-free products and therefore promote customer outreach and smart merchandising to maximize sales. North America held the largest revenue share in 2021. The prevalence of a high number of individuals with celiac disease, and other chronic gastrointestinal disorders is the primary factor driving the market in the U.S. However, the increasing number of gluten-free diet consumers in Asia, especially the emergence of gluten-free diet destinations such as Vietnam, is expected to make Asia Pacific a lucrative region for market growth.

Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gluten-free products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Gluten-Free Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Bakery Products

Dairy/Dairy Alternatives

Meats/Meats Alternatives

Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads

Desserts & Ice-creams

Prepared Food

Pasta and Rice

Others

Gluten-Free Products Market - Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Gluten-Free Products Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

India



China



Australia



New Zealand

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Gluten-Free Products Market

Conagra Brands, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Kellogg Co.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Hero AG

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

Seitz glutenfrei

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Ecotone

