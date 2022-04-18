Camana Bay, Grand Cayman--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2022) - Dvision Network has announced the third LAND Sale to be conducted on both the Polygon Network and the BNB Chain. The most exciting aspect of the third LAND Sale is that 50% of the available LAND NFTs will be sold through the Shopify Marketplace. Moreover, the LAND NFTs pre-minted on Polygon Network will be accessible on Shopify for purchase with credit cards, whilst the LAND NFTs pre-minted on BNB Chain will be accessible on Dvision Marketplace for purchase with DVI tokens.

The third LAND Sale officially includes the Berlin and San-Paulo Meta-Cities, which are the fifth and sixth cities in the pipeline of cities linked by Dvision World. As such, the LAND sale shall be carried out on 19th April, 2022, at 08:00 P.M KST.

Understanding LAND NFT

Naturally, it is important for investors to understand what they are getting into beforehand. 'LAND' refers to the digital real estate that can be obtained. Not only this, but this real estate is also fully customizable within the Dvision Metaverse. In a nutshell, Dvision World can be thought of as the main gateway to every Meta-City. Each city in turn is composed of multiple Meta-Spaces, and the best thing about this is that the users are always in total control. Also, any user who owns LAND will also be given the chance to personalize and supply content if they desire, which will go to their respective Meta-Space.

So far, two LAND sales have already occurred. Whereas the first LAND Sale was only backed by the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-721) and the second LAND Sale was only done on the Polygon Network, the third LAND Sale looks to take the initiative by conducting the sale on both chains, thereby greatly increasing accessibility.

It is also equally important to work alongside notable companies and organizations in this sector. Dvision has therefore teamed up with various essential partners in this project to prepare for the third LAND Sale, which like any other noteworthy initiative, has involved plenty of obstacles that must be overcome if the sale is to be successful. Also, Shopify will not actively be taking part in the sale, as it is only acting as a typical marketplace and nothing more. Dvision has nevertheless obtained the Shopify Plus merchant certification in order to make the whole event possible through the Shopify NFT Beta Program.

More details about the third LAND sale

The very first Meta Cities were London, Tokyo, New York and Seoul, with the total number of cities being 20. In the third LAND sale, Dvision fans can look forward to the launch of Sao Paulo and Berlin, the fifth and sixth cities in the Dvision World.

As far as sales go, the first LAND auction sold 5,800 lots in Seoul and New York (PARCEL), whereas the second one sold 4,600 lots in Tokyo and London. With that in mind, the third sale will offer through the primary market approximately 3,800 NFT Lots.

For those who are interested to participate, there are two main methods to take part in the third LAND sale. They can either do it through the Dvision Marketplace, which is where they can find Berlin LAND NFTs which will be BNB chain-based NFTs and can be acquired by DVI tokens (BEP-20, or they may acquire Sao Paulo LAND NFTs which shall be obtainable via the Shopify-based Polygon Network marketplace using credit cards, such as PayPal or Coinbase Commercials. The Berlin LAND NFTs will be 2,035 lots while the Sao Paulo LAND NFTs will be 1,783 lots.

Key partnerships

Dvision has partnered with the Pacifiq IQ team in order to prepare the Shopify Marketplace for the 3rd LAND Sale. As to why Pacific IQ was chosen, the independent consulting firm was founded in 2016 and it specializes in Shopify eCommerce, marketing, and cloud-oriented ERP solutions. With their expertise, the Pacific IQ team was hence put in charge of all Shopify-related tasks, which included NFT Product Setup, setting up the payment gateway, and even the design for the UX/ UI. The Pacific IQ team is also largely responsible for producing the venue where the third LAND Sale will take place using Shopify's platform.

Dvision Network has also been a long-time essential partner of Curvegrid, which has been providing Dvision with a bridge solution that presently supports Dvision's multi-chain feature and is thus of the utmost importance. Curvegrid's NFTeapot Shopify App enables Shopify merchants and integration experts like Pacific IQ to quickly add NFT capabilities to their shops. The program additionally makes it a lot easier for consumers to cope with the blockchain-oriented components of NFT buying procedures as it handles them automatically.

About Dvision Network

The Dvision Network is a blockchain-based NFT metaverse network that strives to be the best in the industry. Dvision Network creates a cutting-edge metaverse environment by using its own VR technology, thereby lowering entry barriers for all sorts of users worldwide. Due to this, it enables designers, businesses, and general users to immerse themselves in a genuinely dynamic metaverse experience. For more information and regular updates, be sure to check out Dvision's website and Twitter, Medium and Telegram channels.

