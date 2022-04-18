FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Reports Earnings

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Holding Company"); (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust (the "Bank"; collectively, "FineMark"), today reported net revenues of $26.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $22 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net income was $6.9 million, or $.58 per diluted share, compared with net income of $5.6 million, or $.61 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Joseph R. Catti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer:

"FineMark delivered strong results for the first quarter, despite volatility in the equity markets and the horrific Russian invasion of Ukraine. The war has resulted in unthinkable human suffering and the global economic consequences are just beginning to materialize. Despite all of this uncertainty around the world and in the US, our people once again proved they are relentless in their focus to serve our clients and our communities, in any given situation."

Net Interest Income & Margin

For the first quarter of 2022, FineMark's net interest income totaled $17.5 million, up 14% from the year prior. This increase was largely due to growth in the Bank's investment portfolio (78% increase year-over-year), continued loan growth, and the repayment of $71 million in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances, which reduced the Bank's interest expense by $67,000 for the quarter.

The Bank also purchased $289 million in high-quality investment grade bonds which generated $707,000 in interest income for the quarter. The investment portfolio now represents 35% of total assets. Total interest income grew by 8%.

As a result of the overall low interest rate environment, the Bank ended the quarter with a net interest margin of 2.14% (down from 2.25% in first quarter 2021).

($ in thousands) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Investment Income $ 3,679 $ 2,750 34 % Loan Income $ 17,032 $ 16,475 3 % Total Interest Income $ 20,711 $ 19,225 8 % Deposit Expense $ 991 $ 1,041 -5 % FHLB Borrowing Expense $ 1,640 $ 2,094 -22 % Subordinated Debt $ 541 $ 692 -22 % Total Interest Expense $ 3,172 $ 3,827 -17 % Net Interest Income $ 17,539 $ 15,398 14 % Net Interest Margin 2.14 % 2.25 % Loan Yield 3.45 % 3.53 % Investment Yield 1.25 % 1.53 % Cost of Funds 0.41 % 0.58 %

Non-Interest Income

Due to our high-touch, relationship-driven approach to service, FineMark experienced significant growth in the trust and investment business, adding $221.3 million in assets from new and existing clients, compared with $146.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. During a period of high market volatility, the Bank's assets under management and administration grew 13%. In addition, the Bank realized gains of $618,000 on the repayment of the FHLB debt, previously mentioned.

($ in thousands) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Trust Recurring Fees $ 6,710 $ 5,886 14 % Estate Settlement Fees $ 288 $ 82 251 % Other Non-Interest Income $ 1,193 $ 493 142 % Total Non-Interest Income $ 8,191 $ 6,461 27 % Debt Extinguishment Gains/(Losses) $ 618 $ (555 ) 211 % Securities Gains/(Losses) $ 0 $ 659 -100 % Total Gains/(Losses) $ 618 $ 104 494 %

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased 18% for a total of $17 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $14.4 million first quarter 2021. This increase is primarily due to salary expense, which rose 20%. As FineMark continues to grow, additional expenses are incurred to maintain high service levels, which included 14 new associates hired in the first quarter. FineMark's efficiency ratio decreased to 64.5%, compared to 65.4% in the first quarter of last year.

($ in thousands) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Salary Expense $ 9,056 $ 7,537 20 % Employee Benefits Expense $ 1,445 $ 1,367 6 % Occupancy Expense $ 1,908 $ 1,529 25 % Information Systems Expense $ 1,522 $ 1,538 -1 % Other Non-Interest Expense $ 3,069 $ 2,399 28 % Total Non-Interest Expense $ 17,000 $ 14,370 18 % Tax Expense $ 2,027 $ 1,714 18 %

Credit Quality

FineMark maintained strong asset quality during the first quarter. Loan production totaled $210 million for the quarter, compared to $211 million last year. While loan production was robust, loan paydowns were $175 million, resulting in net loan growth of $35 million or 8%. These figures mirror results for the same period last year.

The Bank remains committed to maintaining its high credit standards through our relationship-centered approach to banking. Loan decisions are always based on an in-depth understanding of each borrower's needs and unique financial situation. As a result, the Bank has experienced minimal loan defaults through various market cycles.

At the end of the quarter, non-performing loans were $714,000, or .04% of total loans, a decrease from .08% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, only $299,000, or .01% of total loans, were past due at the end of Q1 2022, a 96% decrease from a year ago. The current allowance is $20.7 million (or 1.01% of gross loans).

($ in thousands) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Gross Loans $ 2,053,171 $ 1,910,865 7 % Allowance for Loan Losses $ 20,745 $ 21,095 -2 % Net Loans $ 2,032,426 $ 1,889,770 8 % Net Recoveries/(Charge-Offs) $ 13 $ 6 117 % Non-Accrual Loans $ 714 $ 1,599 -55 % Non-Accrual Loans/Gross Loans 0.04 % 0.08 % Past Due 30-89 Days $ 299 $ 6,874 -96 % Past Due Loans/Gross Loans 0.01 % 0.36 %

Capital

All capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" banks. On March 31, 2022, FineMark's Tier 1 leverage ratio on a consolidated basis was 9.22%; the total risk-based capital ratio was 20.25%.

Rising interest rates toward the end of the quarter resulted in a $41 million net unrealized loss on the Bank's investment portfolio. This unrealized loss does not reflect bond credit quality; rather, it shows how rapidly interest rates have increased. Because the Bank intends to hold these bonds to maturity, the losses are likely to remain unrealized. This unrealized loss resulted in a book value per share of $23.82 on March 31, 2022, compared to $23.20 a year prior. Excluding the unrealized loss, book value per share would have been $27.37.

Return on average equity (ROAE) decreased to 9.17% this quarter, compared to 10.48% for the first quarter of 2021. This reduction is due to the higher capital levels from the stock offering in 2021.

($ in thousands) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Tier 1 Capital $ 319,244 $ 209,471 52 % Net Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $ (41,430 ) $ 929 -4560 % Total Capital $ 277,814 $ 210,400 32 %

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.22 % 7.37 % Risk-Based Capital Ratio 20.25 % 17.36 % ROAE 9.17 % 10.48 %

Performance on the OTCQX Exchange

Shares of FineMark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust, are traded on the OTCQX exchange. Operated by the OTC Markets Group, the OTCQX allows investors to trade privately-held stock through their preferred broker. During the first quarter of 2022, FineMark's shares traded in a range between $33.15 and $36.00, and at an average volume of 1,267 shares trading per day. The shares closed the quarter trading at $33.25, an 11% increase compared to the end of the first quarter of 2021, for a price-to-tangible book value multiple of 1.40.

Renovation & Expansion Updates

In spring 2022, FineMark will open two new locations in Florida. The Jupiter office is expected to open in May. In June, a second Naples location is slated to open in the heart of the historic downtown area.

Additionally, the buildout of the second-floor space at our headquarters location in Fort Myers, Florida, is nearly complete. Tenants will occupy half of the area and the Bank will reserve the remaining space for continued growth.

Closing Remarks from Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Joseph R. Catti

"As we close the first quarter of 2022 - the first quarter of FineMark's fifteenth year in business - I am struck by our associates' enthusiasm and dedication and our clients' trust and confidence. Without such steadfast support, the achievements presented here would not be possible.

The results shared today are a testament to our associates unparalleled commitment to providing the highest level of personalized service to our clients and the strength of our balance sheet.

Since our founding in 2007, our mission and vision has never wavered. In everything we do, we strive to make a positive impact on the families, individuals, and communities we serve while also being good stewards of FineMark's resources. We believe that this intentional focus will continue to create shareholder value through various economic environments and across market cycles."

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark National Bank & Trust is a nationally chartered bank, headquartered in Florida. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services including personal and business banking, lending services, trust, and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com .

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share amounts)

March 31, December 31, Assets 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 73,681 261,751 Debt securities available for sale 1,118,600 898,711 Debt securities held to maturity 90,757 79,517 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $20,745 in 2022 and $20,283 in 2021 2,032,426 1,996,362 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 8,953 11,326 Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,586 5,481 Premises and equipment, net 43,077 42,287 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,066 11,207 Accrued interest receivable 8,158 7,215 Deferred tax asset 17,147 4,916 Bank-owned life insurance 71,476 50,862 Other assets 8,219 7,563

Total assets $ 3,489,146 3,377,198 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 597,166 521,459 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 2,307,358 2,151,635 Time deposits 49,518 61,026 Total deposits 2,954,042 2,734,120 Official checks 3,307 9,420 Other borrowings 1,507 1,873 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 192,951 264,016 Operating lease liabilities 11,138 11,311 Subordinated debt 40,940 40,919 Other liabilities 7,447 10,477 Total liabilities 3,211,332 3,072,136 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value 50,000,000 shares authorized, 11,663,757 and 11,603,781 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021 117 116 Additional paid-in capital 207,108 205,907 Retained earnings 112,019 105,147 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,430 ) (6,108 ) Total shareholders' equity 277,814 305,062 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,489,146 3,377,198

Book Value per Share $ 23.82 26.29

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans $ 17,032 16,475 Debt securities

3,510 2,468 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 117 165 Other 52 117 Total interest income 20,711 19,225 Interest expense: Deposits 991 1,041 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,640 2,094 Subordinated debt 541 692 Total interest expense 3,172 3,827 Net interest income 17,539 15,398 Provision for loan losses 449 307 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,090 15,091 Noninterest income: Trust fees 6,998 5,968 Income from bank-owned life insurance 614 197 Income from solar farms 74 64 Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale - 659 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 618 (555 ) Other fees and service charges 505 232 Total noninterest income 8,809 6,565 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 10,501 8,904 Occupancy 1,908 1,529 Information systems 1,522 1,538 Professional fees 560 426 Marketing and business development 693 185 Regulatory assessments 456 393 Other 1,360 1,395 Total noninterest expense 17,000 14,370 Earnings before income taxes 8,899 7,286 Income taxes 2,027 1,714 Net earnings $ 6,872 5,572 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,639 9,023 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,829 9,191 Per share information: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.59 0.62 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.58 0.61

FineMark Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

First Quarter 2022}

Unaudited

$ in thousands except for share data 1st Qtr 2022 4th Qtr 2021 3rd Qtr 2021 2nd Qtr 2021 1st Qtr 2021 2022 2021 $ Earnings Net Interest Income $ 17,539 17,155 16,496 15,640 15,398 17,539 15,398 Provision for loan loss $ 449 18 (834 ) 540 307 449 307 Non-interest Income $ 8,191 7,712 7,617 7,234 6,461 8,191 6,461 Gain on sale of securities available for sale $ - - - 243 659 - 659 Loss on extinguishment of debt $ 618 (244 ) - (400 ) (555 ) 618 (555 ) Gain on termination of swap $ - 1,212 - - - - - Non-interest Expense $ 17,000 17,161 15,599 15,078 14,370 17,000 14,370 Earnings before income taxes $ 8,899 8,656 9,348 7,099 7,286 8,899 7,286 Taxes $ 2,027 1,653 2,292 1,703 1,714 2,027 1,714 Net Income $ 6,872 7,003 7,056 5,396 5,572 6,872 5,572 Basic earnings per share $ 0.59 0.60 0.62 0.59 0.62 0.59 0.62 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 0.59 0.61 0.58 0.61 0.58 0.61 Performance Ratios Return on average assets* 0.80 % 0.88 % 0.92 % 0.74 % 0.78 % 0.80 % 0.78 % Return on risk weighted assets* 1.46 % 1.55 % 1.56 % 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.46 % 1.37 % Return on average equity* 9.17 % 9.22 % 9.39 % 9.89 % 10.48 % 9.17 % 10.48 % Yield on earning assets* 2.52 % 2.67 % 2.71 % 2.79 % 2.81 % 2.52 % 2.81 % Cost of funds* 0.41 % 0.46 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.41 % 0.58 % Net Interest Margin* 2.14 % 2.24 % 2.24 % 2.24 % 2.25 % 2.14 % 2.25 % Efficiency ratio 64.52 % 69.70 % 64.69 % 66.37 % 65.43 % 64.52 % 65.43 % Capital Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.22 % 9.73 % 9.88 % 9.27 % 7.37 % 9.22 % 7.37 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio 16.96 % 17.24 % 16.80 % 15.96 % 12.91 % 16.96 % 12.91 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.96 % 17.24 % 16.80 % 15.96 % 12.91 % 16.96 % 12.91 % Total risk-based capital ratio 20.25 % 20.64 % 20.22 % 19.68 % 17.36 % 20.25 % 17.36 % Book value per share $ 23.82 $ 26.29 $ 26.32 $ 25.20 $ 23.20 $ 23.82 $ 23.20 Tangible book value per share $ 23.82 $ 26.29 $ 26.32 $ 25.20 $ 23.20 $ 23.82 $ 23.20 Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (13 ) 541 (4 ) (1 ) (6 ) $ (13 ) (6 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans -0.00 % 0.03 % -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.00 % Allowance for loan losses $ 20,745 20,283 20,806 21,636 21,095 20,745 21,095 Allowance to total loans 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.03 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.01 % 1.10 % Nonperforming loans $ 714 729 928 2,001 1,599 714 1,599 Other real estate owned $ - - - - - - - Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.08 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.06 % Loan Composition (% of Total Gross Loans) 1-4 Family 50.7 % 51.8 % 52.0 % 53.6 % 52.4 % 50.7 % 52.4 % Commercial Loans 10.4 % 10.2 % 11.0 % 11.2 % 13.1 % 10.4 % 13.1 % Commercial Real Estate 23.2 % 21.7 % 21.0 % 21.1 % 19.5 % 23.2 % 19.5 % Construction Loans 7.8 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 6.7 % 7.7 % 7.8 % 7.7 % Other Loans 7.9 % 8.0 % 7.8 % 7.4 % 7.3 % 7.9 % 7.3 % End of Period Balances Total Assets $ 3,489,146 3,377,198 3,083,569 2,982,969 2,874,148 3,489,146 2,874,148 Investments $ 1,209,357 978,228 887,244 720,893 668,823 1,209,357 668,823 Loans, net of allowance $ 2,032,426 1,996,362 2,002,778 1,945,541 1,889,770 2,032,426 1,889,770 Total Deposits $ 2,954,042 2,734,120 2,429,920 2,358,263 2,297,031 2,954,042 2,297,031 Other borrowings $ 1,507 1,873 3,456 5,790 12,144 1,507 12,144 Subordinated Debt $ 40,940 40,919 40,898 40,876 50,737 40,940 50,737 FHLB Advances $ 192,951 264,016 284,080 284,144 284,207 192,951 284,207 Total Shareholders Equity $ 277,814 305,062 304,782 271,005 210,400 277,814 210,400 Wealth Management Trust fees $ 6,998 7,030 7,012 6,628 5,968 6,998 5,968 Assets Under Administration Balance at beginning of period $ 6,200,406 5,739,551 5,688,110 5,304,562 5,091,408 6,200,406 5,091,408 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income $ (395,124 ) 279,391 (71,467 ) 242,924 75,199 (395,124 ) 75,199 Net client asset flows $ 204,375 181,465 122,908 140,623 137,955 204,375 137,955 Balance at end of period $ 6,009,657 6,200,406 5,739,551 5,688,110 5,304,562 6,009,657 5,304,562 Percentage of AUA that are managed 88 % 88 % 88 % 89 % 89 % 88 % 89 % Stock Valuation Closing Market Price (OTCQX) $ 33.25 33.60 34.00 33.00 30.00 $ 33.25 $ 30.00 Multiple of Tangible Book Value 1.40 1.28 1.29 1.31 1.29 $ 1.40 $ 1.29

*annualized

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends, and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include: weakness in national, regional or international economic conditions or conditions affecting the banking or financial services industries or financial capital markets; volatility in national and international financial markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of assets under administration; changes in the value of securities and other assets; reductions in loan demand; changes in loan collectability, default and charge-off rates; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; occurrences of cyber-attacks, hacking and identity theft; natural disasters; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there might be other factors that could cause these differences.

These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

