Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of March 2022.

March 2022 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 2.0 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $1.0 billion;

CSE issuers completed 71 financings that raised an aggregate $346 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from 13 new companies, including two fundamental changes of existing issuers, bringing total listed securities to 770 as at March 31, 2022.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange was built largely on the back of the mining industry, so we are delighted by the recent strength in this sector," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "During the month of March, mining companies on the CSE completed more financings and raised more capital than CSE-listed companies from any other sector. The activity was highlighted by Asante Gold Corp.'s $102.3 million financing, which represented the single largest financing completed by any of our mining issuers since 2016. With commodity prices booming and investor demand for mining securities remaining strong, our mining issuers are positioned for continued strength in the months ahead."

What's On at the CSE

With COVID-19 restrictions being eased across Canada, the CSE is excited to co-host the Capital Markets Comeback Tour! The tour, which is co-hosted by irlabs, features in-person investor events in Canada's four most populous cities: Vancouver (May 11), Calgary (May 12), Montreal (June 1), and Toronto (June 2). The events provide an opportunity to see interviews with top-tier public companies, speak with their senior management, and mingle with those peers in the investment community that you haven't seen outside of Zoom in two years. Registration and further details are available here.

The CSE is pleased to be a silver sponsor of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, a premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors, to be held on April 20-21 in Miami, Florida. The in-person event features a wide range of interactive panels and presentations featuring the biggest names in the cannabis sector, one-on-one meeting booths, a new exclusive VIP lounge, and much more. Richard Carleton will speak on a panel on April 20 titled, "Companies Building Global Opportunities." Please click here for more information. Attendees are invited to stop by the CSE's booth and connect with members of the team.

The CSE is also pleased to be attending and co-sponsoring the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, presented by Cambridge House International on May 17-18. The in-person conference features more than 225 commodity investment opportunities and a diverse line-up of high-profile speakers, including former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former Mexican President Felipe Calderón. Please click here for more information and to register.

Richard Carleton will be speaking at the Scotiabank FinTech Conference, taking place at the bank's Toronto headquarters on May 17. Participants will hear from leaders in one of the world's most dynamic and rapidly-growing industries, and learn about exciting investment opportunities.

New Listings in March 2022

Albert Labs International Corp. (ABRT) - Fundamental Change

GeneTether Therapeutics Inc. (GTTX)

Gold Tree Resources Ltd. (GTX)

Voltage Metals Corp. (VOLT) - Fundamental Change

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (NIRV)

Cosa Resources Corp. (COSA)

Westmount Minerals Corp. (WMC)

Buscando Resources Corp. (BRCO)

Tactical Resources Corp. (RARE)

Gander Gold Corporation (GAND)

Recharge Resources Ltd. (RR)

Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. (PLCN)

Labrador Uranium Inc. (LUR)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

