The Company announced that Steve Parry and Miriam Tuerk have resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company thanks them for their service and wishes them well in their future endeavours. Directors Harp Gahunia, Dr. Peter Bak and Greg Noble will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

Kovo HealthTech Corporation is a growing healthcare technology company that specializes in Billing-as-a-Service offering SaaS-style recurring revenue contracts and software for US healthcare clinics, hospitals and private practices. Kovo helps healthcare providers digitally track and manage complex patient care registration, services, billing and payments in a seamless way, using its industry-leading OneRev technology platform. Kovo and its subsidiaries are now processing more than $250 million CAD in total annual billing claims to allow its 1700+ healthcare provider clients to focus on offering quality care. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up-to-date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.co.

