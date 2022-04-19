Biotalys Appoints Michiel van Lookeren Campagne to Board of Directors

Prominent industry leader strengthens company's leadership in plant science and technology

Biotalys:BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michiel van Lookeren Campagne to its Board of Directors, following its annual shareholders meeting last week.

"We are delighted to welcome Michiel to the board of Biotalys," commented Simon Moroney, Chairman of Biotalys. "With decades of experience driving scientific advances for the agricultural industry in leadership positions around the globe, Michiel will bring valuable perspectives to the Board in support of the company's efforts to make protein-based biocontrols a standard part of the crop and food protection toolkit in the years ahead."

As a pivotal player in innovations in biotechnology, Dr. van Lookeren Campagne held a variety of leadership roles at Syngenta and Bayer. At Syngenta, he was Head of Seeds Research based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and at Bayer CropScience, he headed the research for its BioScience business. Prior to that, he held scientific research roles at Wageningen University & Research Centre (WUR). He currently serves as the Director Agriculture & Food for CSIRO, Australia's national science agency. He will be relocating back to Europe this summer.

"Biotalys is quickly becoming an important force in the rise of new biological solutions aiming to protect produce from farm to plate and sustainably feed our growing population," noted Dr.Michielvan Lookeren Campagne. "I look forward to working with the Board and the Biotalys executive team to broaden the impact of its portfolio and ensure that the company earns the global market traction it deserves."

Michiel van Lookeren Campagne earned his M.S. and PhD in Developmental Biology from Leiden University in the Netherlands. Early in his career, he also served as an Assistant Professor and Associate Research Scientist at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University.

The annual shareholders meeting appointed Dr. van Lookeren Campagne as independent director of Biotalys with effect on 1 June 2022 for a period ending immediately after the ordinary general meeting in 2026.

