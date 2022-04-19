ProColombia: Colombia will present foreign investment opportunities in Spain

Infrastructure, energy, new technology, tourism, and health initiatives are part of the portfolio Colombia will present to European investors.

The 5th edition of the Colombia Investment Roadshow, a business platform to connect foreign companies with investment opportunities in Colombia, will be held on May 4 and 5.

MADRID, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 companies and capital funds from markets such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are expected to participate. They will learn about Colombia's economic recovery and growth, as well as investment opportunities in infrastructure, technology, energy, tourism, and health, among other sectors, in Antioquia, Cundinamarca, Bolívar, Risaralda, Valle del Cauca, Norte de Santander, Santander, Magdalena, Caldas, Nariño, and Quindío.

The event, led by ProColombia, the Colombian government agency in charge of promoting foreign investments in the country, will be held in Madrid both in person and online.

Various government representatives will participate in the event, such as the President of the Republic, Ivan Duque; the Vice President and Foreign Minister, Marta Lucía Ramírez; the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Tourism, María Ximena Lombana; the Minister of Transportation, Ángela María Orozco; the Minister of Mines and Energy, Diego Mesa; and ProColombia President, Flavia Santoro, among others.

It is also supported and co-organized by the Spanish Confederation of Employers and Industries, as well as the World Tourism Organization, Fundación Consejo España Colombia, Business Europe, among other organizations, and BBVA Bank as the main sponsor.

"We are very pleased to hold this new edition of the Colombia Investment Roadshow in person and online as part of ProColombia's 30th anniversary celebrations. We hope to attract new investments for important projects and other initiatives that have transformed and are transforming Colombia," said ProColombia President Flavia Santoro.

In addition to the possibility of scheduling one-on-one meetings with Colombian projects, the agenda in Madrid includes panels and discussions on topics such as: energy transition, investment opportunities for capital funds, infrastructure, technology, tourism, and health as key sectors to invest in Colombia that are within global value chains.

According to the Central Bank, in 2021, foreign direct investment flows from Europe to Colombia were US $4.876 billion, with US $1.442 billion coming from Spain.

As a region, Europe is the world's largest investor in Colombia, and Spain is the second largest global market investing in the country, according to the Issuer's Balance of Payments.

https://www.colombiainvestmentroadshow.co/EN