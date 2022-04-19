Researchers in Germany have built a perovskite-organic solar cell with low interfacial losses and a high open-circuit voltage. The device achieved an open-circuit voltage of 2.15 V, a short-circuit current of 14.0 mA cm-², and a fill factor of 80%.A group of scientists from the University of Wuppertal in Germany has developed a perovskite-organic tandem solar cell with optimized charge extraction, a high open-circuit voltage, and a thickness of just 1 µm. "Our solar cells are basically the weight of the substrate we are processing them on and can be processed on almost any smooth substrate that ...

