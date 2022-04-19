Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.04.2022
WKN: A0JBPG ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2 Ticker-Symbol: PNE3 
19.04.2022 | 10:31
PNE AG: Additional wind park for own portfolio put into operation

DGAP-Media / 2022-04-19 / 10:00

Corporate News

PNE AG: Additional wind park for own portfolio put into operation

- Wahlsdorf" wind farm: six turbines with a rated output of roughly 19.2 MW

- Own portfolio now expanded to 252.6 megawatts (MW)

- On track in bulding up own wind farm portfolio

Cuxhaven, 19 April 2022 - PNE AG, which is internationally active in the development, implementation and operation of renewable energy projects, has taken a further step in the expansion of its own wind farm portfolio: In the German regional state of Brandenburg, the company has commissioned the "Wahlsdorf" wind farm with six wind turbines with a nominal output of 19.2 MW. This has increased the output of the wind farms operated by PNE AG to a total of 252.6 MW. In addition, wind farm projects with a nominal output of around 112 MW are under construction in Germany. Numerous further wind park projects are already in the approval process in accordance with the Federal Immission Control Act (BImSchG).

"The commissioning of Wahlsdorf wind park shows: We are on track and are steadily moving towards our strategic goal of having up to 500 MW in operation or under construction for our own portfolio by the end of 2023. Now that " Wahlsdorf " has been commissioned, we have passed the 50-percent hurdle. This is an important milestone in the implementation of our "scale up" programme. In-house operation also makes economic sense for us: Our own wind farms reliably produce green electricity at various locations and generate sustainable, continuous earnings," said Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG.

Clean energy for more than 14,000 households The wind turbines at "Wahlsdorf" wind farm generate clean wind energy which can cover the average annual demand of more than 14,000 households. PNE AG is thus also making a contribution to the energy transition and increasing the share of renewable energies in electricity generation.

Construction of the wind farm took place within the planned time frame, although stormy winds repeatedly delayed the erection of the turbines.

About the PNE Group The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to wind energy, the company's range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. PNE is also focussing on the development of power-to-X solutions.

Contacts for enquiries 

PNE AG            PNE AG 
Rainer Heinsohn        Christopher Rodler 
Corporate Communications   Investor Relations 
Phone: +49 (0) 4721 718 453  Phone: +49 (0) 4087 933 114 
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373   Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 
Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: PNE AG Key word(s): Energy

2022-04-19 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   PNE AG 
       Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 
       27472 Cuxhaven 
       Germany 
Phone:    04721 / 718 - 06 
Fax:     04721 / 718 - 200 
E-mail:    info@pne-ag.com 
Internet:   http://www.pne-ag.com 
ISIN:     DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0, 
WKN:     A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG, 
Listed:    Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
       Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1328817 
 
End of News  DGAP Media 
=------------

1328817 2022-04-19

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328817&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2022 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
