TraceSafe's proprietary platform for Smart Buildings will be deployed at KL Eco City - a leading development project in Asia comprising commercial offices, retail outlets, residential towers and business hotels

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2022) - TraceSafe, Inc. (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe"), a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, has expanded operations in Asia and announced its first full suite Smart Building solution - 'SafeTown' - that will offer unprecedented connectivity and operational insights to large scale infrastructure projects across the world. The project will be launched at Malaysia's luxury mixed-use project - KL Eco City that is spread across a vast 25 Acres land area comprising commercial offices, luxury residential towers, lifestyle retail outlets and hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The project will boast unprecedented smart integrations that will connect and optimize its operations including building automation, connected workforce and energy efficiency. The project will be deployed in partnership with Dynamo Singapore, a leading facility management company specializing in project and contract management, safety audits and engineering consultancy.

Smart Buildings and Infrastructure presents exciting opportunities with projected growth of $80.62 billion in 2022 to $328.62 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 22.2%, according to research. The market has gained significant traction as Smart Buildings offer capabilities to lower operational costs, energy management and security workforce management. Further segmentation of the market reveals that security management solutions are expected to gain maximum share leading to an increased demand in security and surveillance systems with connected workplace solutions. Addressing these imminent needs, the first phase of SafeTown deployment will help facility administrators and managers control their security operations through BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) devices, smart sensors and an advanced analytics dashboard. The solution will provide access to all security personnel's route information, route violations and attendance reports to help optimize scheduling, operations and on-site assignments. The customized solution is designed to automate the security team's reporting process, right from arrival on-site to commencement of security prowling route, until the end of their shift.

"We are excited to expand our presence and portfolio of solutions further in Asia with the prestigious KL Eco City project. Smart Building solution is a natural extension of our technology that has a successful legacy of providing safety and peace of mind to thousands of people and privacy driven data to large scale organizations. IoT and sensor technology will be central to all infrastructure of the near future and we are well-equipped to cater to this exciting market," said Wayne Lloyd- TraceSafe CEO. "Along with our connected workforce solution, we are developing our energy management and sustainability offerings that will provide end-to-end smart building solutions to projects of all scales."

In the next phase of deployment, TraceSafe will provide a new sustainability and energy management solution for greener and more sustainable building operations. The details of the solution will be announced in the coming weeks.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions transforming large-scale industrial and enterprise operations with unique wearables, industrial-grade sensors and award-winning analytics platform. The Company's hardware solutions, powered by advanced low-power bluetooth beacons, work together with its proprietary software to provide mission-critical data enabling safer, efficient and sustainable enterprise environments. With presence across North America, Asia and Europe, TraceSafe's solutions are trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, construction, events, education and government.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

