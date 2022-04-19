Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Randviken Fastigheter AB (publ) receives observation status (174/22)

Today, April 19, 2022, Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden AB (publ) disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Randviken Fastigheter AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Randviken Fastigheter AB (publ) (RFAST, ISIN-kod SE0016128169, order book ID 241842) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB