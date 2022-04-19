Anzeige
19.04.2022 | 12:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Randviken Fastigheter AB (publ) receives observation status (174/22)

Today, April 19, 2022, Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden AB (publ) disclosed a
public takeover offer to the shareholders of Randviken Fastigheter AB (publ). 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover
offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Randviken Fastigheter AB (publ) (RFAST, ISIN-kod SE0016128169, order book ID
241842) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
