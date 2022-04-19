Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.04.2022
WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
19.04.22
12:08 Uhr
35,385 Euro
-0,115
-0,32 %
19.04.2022 | 12:05
Equinor ASA: Notice of annual general meeting 11 May 2022

The annual general meeting of Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) will be held on 11 May 2022 at 16:00 CEST.

The annual general meeting will be held in Equinor Business Center, Forusbeen 50, 4035 Stavanger for those attending in person and via Lumi AGM for those attending digitally.

Voting will be carried out electronically via Lumi AGM both for shareholders attending in person and attending digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or give proxy.

Please see detailed information under "Participation" in the notice of the annual general meeting, which is attached hereto. Further information is also to be found on www.equinor.com/agm.

Investor contact: Erik Gonder, + 47 99562611 or ergon@equinor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting in Equinor ASA 11 May 2022 with appendices (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/782ab602-a044-4648-9a61-7efdf675f5e5)

