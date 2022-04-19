ZeroFox, Inc.: ZeroFox Expands Threat Intelligence Capabilities with Exclusive Visibility into External Threats

ZeroFox's comprehensive set of intelligence feeds is now available to enhance alert context and prioritize remediation efforts for fraud, identity, network and dark web underground intelligence

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022, a leading external cybersecurity provider, today announced the general availability of a comprehensive set of intelligence feeds. Organizations are facing a significant rise in the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, with 63% of organizations breached in the last year . Access to relevant and timely threat intelligence data is critical to strengthen protection, visibility and situational awareness. According to the 2022 CTI survey report by SANS Institute , security teams are looking for relevant and actionable intelligence around vulnerabilities, threat actors, as well as for tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and trends in the criminal underground. ZeroFox is now making its threat intelligence data more accessible than ever by offering customers multiple ways to operationalize the intelligence to defend against ransomware, phishing, fraud, credential theft and vulnerabilities.



Recognized as "best in class for brand threat intelligence use cases and takedown service," in The Forrester Wave: External Threat Intelligence Services, Q1 2021, ZeroFox now offers a comprehensive threat intelligence solution to customers where, when, and how they need it:

Finished intelligence such as reports and advisories curated using extensive intelligence tradecraft by a global team of intelligence analysts, empowering security leaders to stay ahead of trends and make critical strategic decisions





such as reports and advisories curated using extensive intelligence tradecraft by a global team of intelligence analysts, empowering security leaders to stay ahead of trends and make critical strategic decisions Relevant, timely alerts based on AI and human intelligence analysis of global intelligence collection that are focused on customers' priority intelligence requirements around brands, domains, executives, locations and attack surface systems





based on AI and human intelligence analysis of global intelligence collection that are focused on customers' priority intelligence requirements around brands, domains, executives, locations and attack surface systems Intelligence search in the ZeroFox platform to enable extensive research and correlation of potential and ongoing threats in the intelligence data lake





in the ZeroFox platform to enable extensive research and correlation of potential and ongoing threats in the intelligence data lake Intelligence feeds that provide API access to enrich the SOC security stack for deeper context and automated, more accurate response to threats

Today's announcement follows a series of intelligence investments, including the acquisition of Cyveillance and Vigilante. It is also in conjunction with the company's plans to acquire IDX and become a publicly-traded company via a merger with L&F Acquisition Corp) under the ticker symbol ZFOX.

"It is critical for security teams to not only take steps to continuously monitor and identify threats across their organizations' digital attack surface but also to use real-time contextual analysis and automation to recognize, disrupt, and remediate threats," said AJ Nash, Vice President of Intelligence, ZeroFox. "Our 2022 Threat Intelligence Forecast predicts that organizations across sectors will remain at heightened risk of attacks further into the year. As such, the introduction of our expanded capabilities, including Intelligence Search and Threat Intelligence Feeds allows organizations of all sizes to protect their data, facilities, people, and customers."

ZeroFox combines all facets of threat research - raw data, curated information from world-class analysts and finished intelligence - to provide insight that prevents and speeds response to emerging attacks. With global intelligence collection across external data sources, a rich history in digital risk protection, and a multi-lingual team of experienced research analysts exclusively focused on the Dark Web, ZeroFox delivers intelligence value and an unrivaled understanding of the threat landscape. This external intelligence enriches threat correlation with other sources for more accurate prioritization and automation of mitigation. It results in intelligence that is easier to consume and understand so that security teams can quickly take meaningful action.

ZeroFox's broad range of Threat Intelligence Feeds keep threat alerts relevant and remediation efforts prioritized and coordinated across all cybersecurity functions. In addition to our exclusive disruption feed which provides access to documented domain, mobile app store, digital platform and social media account impersonations which have been requested for takedown, our feeds deliver expansive intelligence from millions of surface, deep and dark web sources such as difficult-to-obtain compromised credentials, malware, ransomware, exploits, vulnerabilities, C2 domains, and dark web artifacts, and discord, IRC and Telegram chatter. The new intelligence feed bundles are purpose-made to solve specific categories of real-world problems. Areas of focus include:

Identity and Fraud Intelligence feeds that integrate with access management and account database tools to prevent fraud and secure identities, logins, and Personally Identifiable Information (PII)





feeds that integrate with access management and account database tools to prevent fraud and secure identities, logins, and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Network and Vulnerability Intelligence feeds work with firewalls, XDR and SOAR platforms to inform incident response, prioritize vulnerabilities, and improve network security





feeds work with firewalls, XDR and SOAR platforms to inform incident response, prioritize vulnerabilities, and improve network security Covert Communications Intelligence feeds are accessed through Threat Intelligence Platforms (TIPs), SIEMs and Threat News Feeds to provide insights and early warnings into chatter related to malicious activity and data breach packages on the deep and dark web



ZeroFox's threat intelligence solutions provide security teams with timely, relevant and action-oriented intelligence to understand the external attack surface and disrupt adversaries. The addition of Threat Intelligence Feeds extends that unique external threat intelligence to the broader security tech stack.

For more information about ZeroFox's complete threat intelligence solution, visit: https://www.zerofox.com/threat-intelligence/feeds/.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, a leader in external cybersecurity, provides enterprises external threat intelligence and protection to disrupt threats to brands, people, assets and data across the public attack surface in one platform. With global coverage across the surface, deep and dark web and an artificial intelligence-based analysis engine, the ZeroFox Platform identifies and remediates targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFox Platform technology processes and protects millions of posts, messages and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, domains, cloud-based email and more. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

About IDX

IDX is a proven partner in digital privacy protection. Thousands of organizations and over 40 million individuals trust IDX to protect sensitive personal information from the growing threat of cybercrime. As a leading provider of data breach response services, IDX serves both public and private sector clients as an unparalleled strategic partner in data protection. Visit www.idx.us for more information.

About L&F Acquisition Corp.

L&F Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, with the intent to concentrate on identifying technology and services businesses in the Governance, Risk, Compliance and Legal ("GRCL") sector. L&F Acquisition Corp. is sponsored by JAR Sponsor, LLC, a newly organized special purpose vehicle under the common control of entities affiliated with Chairman Jeffrey C. Hammes, CEO Adam Gerchen, and Victory Park Capital. Visit www.lfacquisitioncorp.com for more information.

