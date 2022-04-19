Amani Gold Ltd.: Amani Gold Drilling Confirms Broad Gold Mineralization Zones at Kebigada 4.1moz Gold Deposit

DRILLHOLE GRDD037 CONFIRMS BROAD GOLD MINERALIZATION ZONES AT KEBIGADA
201m @ 0.97g/t Au intersected from surface
Highlights
- Amani Gold's 2022 diamond drilling campaign continues to confirm broad gold mineralization zones within the 4.1Moz Kebigada ore body.
- Diamond drillhole GRDD037 has intersected 201m @ 0.97g/t Au from surface.
- Significant drill assays:
- 201m @ 0.97g/t Au from surface including
- 20.85m @ 2.05g/t Au from 82.20m
- 41m @ 1.30g/t Au from 125m
- 25.06m @ 0.64g/t from 309m
- Drilling has again intersected mineralization at depth beyond the current 2020 resource.
- The final 34.5m of samples for GRDD037 are still to be assayed.
PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Amani Gold Limited (ASX:ANL) ("Amani" or "the Company") is pleased to announce assay results for GRDD037, the second of eight diamond holes to be drilled at the Company's 4.1Moz Kebigada deposit.
GRDD037 intended to target high grade gold mineralization zones within the existing resource area and depth extensions of the Kebigada Central Ore Body.
Assays results have returned a number of broad gold mineralization zones within the existing ore body including 201m@0.97g/t from surface containing a higher grade intersection of 20.85m@2.05g/t Au from 82.2m. Drilling at depth intersected a mineralized zone beyond the current resource (see Table 1 and Figure 1) and further drilling will be to test the grade and extent of this mineralization along strike.
Assays results were returned to a depth of 479m with the final 34.5m for GRDD037 to be dispatched to the lab for assay with the samples for the third diamond hole in the program (GRDD038).
The Company has also received assay results for the final 76.16m of diamond hole GRDD036. The assay results delineated a mineralized zone until end of hole. Significant intercepts are included below in Table 6.
On the Drill Results, Amani Chief Executive Officer Conrad Karageorge commented:
"Our 2022 diamond drill program has continued to confirm broad zones of gold mineralization within the existing ore body as well extensions to the existing 4.1Moz gold resource.
We look forward to updating shareholders with the results of the final six diamond holes and our RC drilling campaign."
TABLE 1 - DRILLHOLE SUMMARY
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Elevation
(m)
End-of-Hole
(m)
Azimuth
Dip
Line
GRDD036
748971
344313
852.04
551.16
43
-55
725N
GRDD037
749061
344258
859
513.50
43
-55
650N
TABLE 2 - SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS
Hole ID
From
(m)
To
(m)
Interval
(m)
Gold Grade
(g/t)
GRDD037
0.00
201.00
201.00
0.97
including
82.20
103.05
20.85
2.05
and
125.00
166.00
41.00
1.30
GRDD037
309.00
334.06
25.06
0.64
Drilling Progress
Amani has now completed 3 of the 8 diamond drillholes planned at the Kebigada deposit for H1/22 with assay results pending for diamond hole GRDD038. The Company is currently completing drilling of hole GRDD039.
The goal of the diamond program is to test the continuity of identified mineralization along strike and down dip of the COB confirmed in previously drilled diamond holes and depth extensions of broad mineralized zones within the EOB that were outlined in previous RC drilling completed in 2017.
RC drilling preparation continues with drilling anticipated to commence in May 2022 at Kebigada South-East. The RC drilling campaign aims to define potential high grade satellite deposits Kebigada South-East and Congo Ya Sika which do not currently form part of the Giro project resource.
About Giro Gold Project
The Giro Gold Project comprises two exploration permits covering a surface area of 497km² and lies within the Kilo-Moto Belt of the DRC, a significant under-explored greenstone belt which hosts Randgold Resources' 17 million-ounce Kibali group of deposits within 35km of Giro. The nearby Kibali Gold Project produces more than 600,000oz gold per annum.
The Giro Gold Project area is underlain by highly prospective volcano-sedimentary lithologies in a similar structural and lithological setting as the Kibali gold deposits. Both primary and alluvial gold was mined from two main areas, the Giro and Tora areas, during Belgian rule and today. Giro Gold Project global resource for Kebigada and Douze Match deposits exceeds 4.4Moz contained gold; with a total Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 132Mt @ 1.04g/t Au, for 4.4Moz gold (0.5g/t Au cut-off grade). The Kebigada resource followed diamond core drilling results which successfully targeted deeper high-grade sulphide associated gold mineralisation within the central core of the Kebigada deposit. Drillholes GRDD034 and GRDD035 are 240m apart and both outlined high-grade gold mineralisation deeper than previously intersected at the Kebigada deposit. These gold assay results and the current Kebigada MRE indicate the potential for the Kebigada deposit to substantially grow via targeted deeper drilling along the entire strike of the orebody.
TABLE 3 - GIRO GOLD PROJECT GLOBAL MRE AT 0.5 G/T AU CUT-OFF GRADE (H&SC)
|Classification
Kebigada Deposit
Douze Match Deposit
Combined
Tonnes (Mt)
Au
(g/t)
Au
(Moz)
Tonnes (Mt)
Au
(g/t)
Au
(Moz)
Tonnes (Mt)
Au
(g/t)
Au
(Moz)
Indicated
69
1.09
2.4
2.2
1.2
0.09
71
1.10
2.5
Inferred
54
0.95
1.7
5.8
1.2
0.23
60
0.98
1.9
Total
124
1.03
4.1
8.1
1.2
0.32
132
1.04
4.4
TABLE 4 - GRADE TONNAGE DATA FOR KEBIGADA MRE (H&SC)
Cut-off
(Au g/t)
Tonnes
(Mt)
Au
(g/t)
Au
(Moz)
0.0
429.6
0.45
6.19
0.3
205.8
0.78
5.13
0.4
158.8
0.90
4.61
0.5
123.7
1.03
4.10
0.6
98.2
1.16
3.65
0.7
78.4
1.29
3.24
0.8
62.8
1.42
2.86
0.9
50.5
1.56
2.53
1.0
41.0
1.70
2.24
1.2
27.9
1.98
1.78
1.3
23.4
2.12
1.60
1.5
17.0
2.40
1.31
2.0
8.7
3.04
0.85
This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by the board of Amani Gold Limited.
-ENDS-
Competent Person's Statement - Exploration Results
The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Ross Corben, a Competent Person who is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Corben is an independent consultant. He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr Corben takes responsibility for the drill hole data that underpins the Mineral Resource estimate. Mr Corben consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Competent Person's Statement - Mineral Resource Estimate
The information in this Report that relates to Mineral Resource Estimates for the Kebigada deposit is based on information compiled by Mr. Arnold van der Heyden, who is a Member and Chartered Professional (Geology) of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Managing Director of H&S Consultants Pty Ltd and released on the ASX Platform on 19 March 2020.
Mr. van der Heyden has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr. van der Heyden consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to its mineral properties are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Company's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed as currently expected. There can also be no assurance that the Company will be able to confirm the presence of additional mineral deposits, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of the Company's mineral properties.
Previous Disclosure - 2012 JORC Code
Information relating to Mineral Resources, Exploration Targets and Exploration Data associated with previous disclosures relating to the Giro Goldfields Project in this announcement has been extracted from the following ASX Announcements:
- ASX Announcement titled "Project and Operations Update" dated 20 December 2021.
- ASX announcement titled "Diamond Drilling commenced at 4.1Moz Kebigada Gold Deposit" dated 16 December 2021.
- ASX announcement titled "Kebigada Mineral Resource Estimate Exceeds 4Moz Gold Milestone" dated 19 March 2020.
- ASX announcement titled "High Grade Gold Results from Deeper Diamond Core Drilling at Kebigada Deposit Opens Up Mineralisation Model" dated 31 October 2019.
- ASX announcement titled "Phase One Diamond Core Drilling Completed at Kebigada Deposit, Giro Gold Project" dated 11 October 2019.
- ASX announcement titled "Amani Completes MOU over Gada Gold Project with SOKIMO and Commences Exploration" dated 19 August 2019.
- ASX announcement titled "Giro Gold Project Exceeds 3Moz gold, with Douze Match Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate of 320koz gold" dated 10 December 2018.
- ASX announcement titled "Significant results from further infill drilling at Kebigada, Giro Gold Project" dated 17 May 2017.
- ASX announcement titled "Further Significant results from infill drilling at Kebigada, Giro Gold Project" dated 4 May 2017.
Copies of reports are available to view on the Amani Limited website www.amanigold.com. These reports were issued in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the JORC Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
TABLE 5 - GRDD037 ASSAY RESULTS
Hole ID
From
(m)
To
(m)
Interval
Au (ppm)
GRDD037
0.00
1.00
1.00
1.19
GRDD037
1.00
2.00
1.00
1.18
GRDD037
2.00
3.00
1.00
0.92
GRDD037
3.00
4.00
1.00
1.41
GRDD037
4.00
5.00
1.00
0.60
GRDD037
5.00
6.00
1.00
1.33
GRDD037
6.00
7.50
1.50
0.87
GRDD037
7.50
9.00
1.50
0.28
GRDD037
9.00
9.80
0.80
0.50
GRDD037
9.80
11.00
1.20
0.29
GRDD037
11.00
12.00
1.00
0.29
GRDD037
12.00
13.20
1.20
0.14
GRDD037
13.20
14.00
0.80
0.20
GRDD037
14.00
15.00
1.00
0.06
GRDD037
15.00
16.00
1.00
0.07
GRDD037
16.00
17.00
1.00
0.32
GRDD037
17.00
18.10
1.10
0.40
GRDD037
18.10
19.05
0.95
0.13
GRDD037
19.05
20.00
0.95
0.41
GRDD037
20.00
21.00
1.00
0.69
GRDD037
21.00
22.00
1.00
1.77
GRDD037
22.00
23.30
1.30
0.26
GRDD037
23.30
24.00
0.70
0.24
GRDD037
24.00
25.00
1.00
0.51
GRDD037
25.00
26.00
1.00
0.44
GRDD037
26.00
27.25
1.25
0.09
GRDD037
27.25
28.10
0.85
0.08
GRDD037
28.10
29.00
0.90
0.05
GRDD037
29.00
30.25
1.25
0.08
GRDD037
30.25
31.25
1.00
0.35
GRDD037
31.25
32.00
0.75
0.40
GRDD037
32.00
33.00
1.00
0.34
GRDD037
33.00
34.00
1.00
1.51
GRDD037
34.00
35.00
1.00
0.47
GRDD037
35.00
36.00
1.00
0.51
GRDD037
36.00
37.25
1.25
0.47
GRDD037
37.25
38.40
1.15
1.08
GRDD037
38.40
39.50
1.10
0.45
GRDD037
39.50
40.65
1.15
0.58
GRDD037
40.65
41.40
0.75
0.29
GRDD037
41.40
42.00
0.60
0.67
GRDD037
42.00
43.00
1.00
0.72
GRDD037
43.00
44.00
1.00
0.92
GRDD037
44.00
45.00
1.00
0.20
GRDD037
45.00
46.00
1.00
0.96
GRDD037
46.00
47.00
1.00
1.28
GRDD037
47.00
47.95
0.95
1.06
GRDD037
47.95
49.00
1.05
0.37
GRDD037
49.00
50.00
1.00
0.64
GRDD037
50.00
51.00
1.00
0.58
GRDD037
51.00
51.90
0.90
0.34
GRDD037
51.90
53.00
1.10
0.80
GRDD037
53.00
54.00
1.00
0.41
GRDD037
54.00
55.00
1.00
2.52
GRDD037
55.00
56.00
1.00
1.33
GRDD037
56.00
57.15
1.15
0.93
GRDD037
57.15
58.00
0.85
0.51
GRDD037
58.00
59.00
1.00
0.46
GRDD037
59.00
60.00
1.00
0.62
GRDD037
60.00
61.15
1.15
1.26
GRDD037
61.15
62.00
0.85
1.48
GRDD037
62.00
62.85
0.85
0.81
GRDD037
62.85
63.95
1.10
1.01
GRDD037
63.95
65.00
1.05
0.67
GRDD037
65.00
66.05
1.05
0.32
GRDD037
66.05
66.90
0.85
0.44
GRDD037
66.90
68.25
1.35
1.29
GRDD037
68.25
69.35
1.10
1.14
GRDD037
69.35
70.10
0.75
0.12
GRDD037
70.10
71.10
1.00
0.34
GRDD037
71.10
73.00
1.90
0.11
GRDD037
73.00
75.05
2.05
0.03
GRDD037
75.05
77.00
1.95
0.02
GRDD037
77.00
79.00
2.00
0.02
GRDD037
79.00
81.00
2.00
0.02
GRDD037
81.00
82.20
1.20
0.08
GRDD037
82.20
83.00
0.80
4.80
GRDD037
83.00
84.15
1.15
0.89
GRDD037
84.15
85.20
1.05
0.97
GRDD037
85.20
86.00
0.80
0.56
GRDD037
86.00
87.05
1.05
2.37
GRDD037
87.05
88.15
1.10
0.57
GRDD037
88.15
89.00
0.85
0.31
GRDD037
89.00
90.00
1.00
0.51
GRDD037
90.00
91.10
1.10
0.31
GRDD037
91.10
92.00
0.90
1.08
GRDD037
92.00
93.20
1.20
0.95
GRDD037
93.20
93.90
0.70
2.40
GRDD037
93.90
94.77
0.87
1.61
GRDD037
94.77
95.90
1.13
0.73
GRDD037
95.90
96.85
0.95
0.99
GRDD037
96.85
98.00
1.15
0.58
GRDD037
98.00
98.90
0.90
7.55
GRDD037
98.90
100.00
1.10
0.95
GRDD037
100.00
101.00
1.00
0.67
GRDD037
101.00
102.00
1.00
3.12
GRDD037
102.00
103.05
1.05
12.30
GRDD037
103.05
104.00
0.95
1.37
GRDD037
104.00
104.90
0.90
0.99
GRDD037
104.90
105.80
0.90
0.81
GRDD037
105.80
107.00
1.20
1.16
GRDD037
107.00
108.00
1.00
2.00
GRDD037
108.00
108.90
0.90
1.00
GRDD037
108.90
110.25
1.35
0.93
GRDD037
110.25
111.15
0.90
0.56
GRDD037
111.15
112.05
0.90
0.60
GRDD037
112.05
113.00
0.95
0.63
GRDD037
113.00
113.85
0.85
0.44
GRDD037
113.85
114.75
0.90
1.53
GRDD037
114.75
115.80
1.05
1.29
GRDD037
115.80
116.90
1.10
0.52
GRDD037
116.90
118.00
1.10
0.35
GRDD037
118.00
119.00
1.00
0.38
GRDD037
119.00
120.05
1.05
0.67
GRDD037
120.05
120.95
0.90
0.44
GRDD037
120.95
122.00
1.05
0.47
GRDD037
122.00
123.15
1.15
0.62
GRDD037
123.15
123.90
0.75
1.58
GRDD037
123.90
125.00
1.10
0.57
GRDD037
125.00
126.10
1.10
1.07
GRDD037
126.10
127.05
0.95
0.35
GRDD037
127.05
128.00
0.95
0.49
GRDD037
128.00
128.90
0.90
1.12
GRDD037
128.90
130.10
1.20
0.70
GRDD037
130.10
131.00
0.90
1.09
GRDD037
131.00
131.80
0.80
1.15
GRDD037
131.80
133.00
1.20
0.64
GRDD037
133.00
134.00
1.00
1.03
GRDD037
134.00
135.00
1.00
0.77
GRDD037
135.00
136.10
1.10
1.97
GRDD037
136.10
137.00
0.90
0.78
GRDD037
137.00
137.80
0.80
1.31
GRDD037
137.80
138.35
0.55
2.54
GRDD037
138.35
139.25
0.90
2.86
GRDD037
139.25
139.90
0.65
1.97
GRDD037
139.90
141.15
1.25
1.97
GRDD037
141.15
142.15
1.00
0.91
GRDD037
142.15
143.00
0.85
1.30
GRDD037
143.00
144.00
1.00
0.87
GRDD037
144.00
144.90
0.90
1.30
GRDD037
144.90
146.00
1.10
1.00
GRDD037
146.00
147.00
1.00
0.76
GRDD037
147.00
147.90
0.90
0.53
GRDD037
147.90
149.00
1.10
1.71
GRDD037
149.00
150.00
1.00
0.61
GRDD037
150.00
150.95
0.95
1.34
GRDD037
150.95
152.00
1.05
1.14
GRDD037
152.00
153.05
1.05
2.08
GRDD037
153.05
153.85
0.80
1.20
GRDD037
153.85
154.80
0.95
1.23
GRDD037
154.80
155.85
1.05
1.40
GRDD037
155.85
156.80
0.95
1.32
GRDD037
156.80
157.75
0.95
1.44
GRDD037
157.75
158.77
1.02
1.73
GRDD037
158.77
159.85
1.08
2.66
GRDD037
159.85
160.85
1.00
0.54
GRDD037
160.85
162.00
1.15
0.86
GRDD037
162.00
162.90
0.90
2.44
GRDD037
162.90
164.00
1.10
0.62
GRDD037
164.00
164.89
0.89
1.59
GRDD037
164.89
166.00
1.11
2.88
GRDD037
166.00
166.85
0.85
1.09
GRDD037
166.85
167.80
0.95
0.20
GRDD037
167.80
168.75
0.95
0.21
GRDD037
168.75
170.00
1.25
0.56
GRDD037
170.00
171.10
1.10
1.28
GRDD037
171.10
172.05
0.95
1.58
GRDD037
172.05
173.00
0.95
1.60
GRDD037
173.00
174.00
1.00
1.09
GRDD037
174.00
174.95
0.95
1.50
GRDD037
174.95
176.00
1.05
1.80
GRDD037
176.00
177.00
1.00
0.17
GRDD037
177.00
178.05
1.05
0.40
GRDD037
178.05
179.00
0.95
0.29
GRDD037
179.00
180.05
1.05
2.60
GRDD037
180.05
181.00
0.95
1.30
GRDD037
181.00
182.00
1.00
2.41
GRDD037
182.00
182.95
0.95
0.29
GRDD037
182.95
183.95
1.00
1.16
GRDD037
183.95
185.00
1.05
0.64
GRDD037
185.00
186.00
1.00
0.79
GRDD037
186.00
186.85
0.85
1.30
GRDD037
186.85
188.00
1.15
0.99
GRDD037
188.00
188.90
0.90
0.95
GRDD037
188.90
190.00
1.10
0.53
GRDD037
190.00
191.00
1.00
0.98
GRDD037
191.00
192.10
1.10
0.99
GRDD037
192.10
192.85
0.75
0.92
GRDD037
192.85
194.00
1.15
0.50
GRDD037
194.00
194.98
0.98
1.66
GRDD037
194.98
195.90
0.92
0.84
GRDD037
195.90
197.00
1.10
0.43
GRDD037
197.00
197.95
0.95
0.44
GRDD037
197.95
199.10
1.15
0.49
GRDD037
199.10
200.00
0.90
0.75
GRDD037
200.00
201.00
1.00
1.02
GRDD037
201.00
203.00
2.00
0.16
GRDD037
203.00
205.05
2.05
0.02
GRDD037
205.05
207.10
2.05
0.01
GRDD037
207.10
209.00
1.90
0.06
GRDD037
209.00
211.00
2.00
0.02
GRDD037
211.00
212.00
1.00
0.07
GRDD037
212.00
213.02
1.02
0.49
GRDD037
213.02
214.03
1.01
0.63
GRDD037
214.03
215.00
0.97
0.87
GRDD037
215.00
216.00
1.00
1.23
GRDD037
216.00
216.95
0.95
0.12
GRDD037
216.95
218.95
2.00
0.34
GRDD037
218.95
220.12
1.17
0.27
GRDD037
220.12
221.00
0.88
0.29
GRDD037
221.00
222.10
1.10
0.48
GRDD037
222.10
222.95
0.85
0.32
GRDD037
222.95
224.00
1.05
0.28
GRDD037
224.00
225.12
1.12
0.41
GRDD037
225.12
225.96
0.84
0.46
GRDD037
225.96
227.00
1.04
0.26
GRDD037
227.00
227.90
0.90
0.26
GRDD037
227.90
228.88
0.98
0.21
GRDD037
228.88
230.00
1.12
0.14
GRDD037
230.00
230.98
0.98
0.17
GRDD037
230.98
232.00
1.02
0.10
GRDD037
232.00
234.07
2.07
0.01
GRDD037
234.07
236.00
1.93
0.03
GRDD037
236.00
237.85
1.85
0.02
GRDD037
237.85
240.00
2.15
0.01
GRDD037
240.00
241.75
1.75
0.02
GRDD037
241.75
243.00
1.25
0.07
GRDD037
243.00
244.07
1.07
0.10
GRDD037
244.07
245.00
0.93
0.37
GRDD037
245.00
246.00
1.00
0.18
GRDD037
246.00
247.00
1.00
0.08
GRDD037
247.00
248.00
1.00
0.07
GRDD037
248.00
248.93
0.93
0.08
GRDD037
248.93
250.02
1.09
0.40
GRDD037
250.02
251.00
0.98
0.16
GRDD037
251.00
251.97
0.97
0.11
GRDD037
251.97
253.00
1.03
0.24
GRDD037
253.00
254.00
1.00
0.09
GRDD037
254.00
255.10
1.10
0.16
GRDD037
255.10
256.00
0.90
0.13
GRDD037
256.00
257.00
1.00
0.09
GRDD037
257.00
258.10
1.10
0.06
GRDD037
258.10
259.00
0.90
0.08
GRDD037
259.00
260.00
1.00
0.05
GRDD037
260.00
261.00
1.00
0.04
GRDD037
261.00
262.00
1.00
0.08
GRDD037
262.00
263.00
1.00
0.03
GRDD037
263.00
263.95
0.95
0.02
GRDD037
263.95
265.00
1.05
0.08
GRDD037
265.00
266.00
1.00
0.02
GRDD037
266.00
266.90
0.90
0.04
GRDD037
266.90
268.05
1.15
0.04
GRDD037
268.05
269.00
0.95
0.03
GRDD037
269.00
269.80
0.80
0.06
GRDD037
269.80
270.90
1.10
0.36
GRDD037
270.90
272.00
1.10
0.10
GRDD037
272.00
273.00
1.00
0.02
GRDD037
273.00
273.95
0.95
0.01
GRDD037
273.95
275.00
1.05
0.01
GRDD037
275.00
276.00
1.00
0.27
GRDD037
276.00
276.80
0.80
0.90
GRDD037
276.80
278.00
1.20
0.25
GRDD037
278.00
279.03
1.03
0.14
GRDD037
279.03
279.80
0.77
0.06
GRDD037
279.80
281.00
1.20
0.02
GRDD037
281.00
282.18
1.18
0.03
GRDD037
282.18
283.00
0.82
0.02
GRDD037
283.00
284.00
1.00
0.02
GRDD037
284.00
285.15
1.15
0.01
GRDD037
285.15
286.10
0.95
0.01
GRDD037
286.10
287.00
0.90
0.02
GRDD037
287.00
288.18
1.18
0.07
GRDD037
288.18
289.22
1.04
0.01
GRDD037
289.22
290.27
1.05
0.02
GRDD037
290.27
291.25
0.98
0.01
GRDD037
291.25
292.10
0.85
0.02
GRDD037
292.10
293.16
1.06
0.07
GRDD037
293.16
294.05
0.89
0.12
GRDD037
294.05
295.10
1.05
0.14
GRDD037
295.10
296.00
0.90
0.95
GRDD037
296.00
297.20
1.20
0.19
GRDD037
297.20
298.10
0.90
0.07
GRDD037
298.10
299.00
0.90
0.06
GRDD037
299.00
300.00
1.00
0.39
GRDD037
300.00
301.00
1.00
0.10
GRDD037
301.00
302.00
1.00
0.14
GRDD037
302.00
303.04
1.04
0.10
GRDD037
303.04
304.02
0.98
0.04
GRDD037
304.02
305.00
0.98
0.06
GRDD037
305.00
305.95
0.95
0.09
GRDD037
305.95
306.95
1.00
0.27
GRDD037
306.95
308.00
1.05
0.25
GRDD037
308.00
309.00
1.00
0.10
GRDD037
309.00
310.23
1.23
1.33
GRDD037
310.23
311.13
0.90
0.39
GRDD037
311.13
312.05
0.92
0.95
GRDD037
312.05
313.18
1.13
0.25
GRDD037
313.18
314.24
1.06
0.12
GRDD037
314.24
315.35
1.11
0.07
GRDD037
315.35
316.40
1.05
2.92
GRDD037
316.40
317.16
0.76
0.72
GRDD037
317.16
318.14
0.98
0.10
GRDD037
318.14
318.92
0.78
0.38
GRDD037
318.92
320.00
1.08
0.20
GRDD037
320.00
321.13
1.13
0.19
GRDD037
321.13
322.18
1.05
0.15
GRDD037
322.18
323.10
0.92
0.15
GRDD037
323.10
324.03
0.93
0.05
GRDD037
324.03
325.35
1.32
0.05
GRDD037
325.35
326.30
0.95
0.06
GRDD037
326.30
327.50
1.20
0.05
GRDD037
327.50
328.48
0.98
0.06
GRDD037
328.48
330.05
1.57
0.09
GRDD037
330.05
331.20
1.15
0.12
GRDD037
331.20
332.23
1.03
0.37
GRDD037
332.23
333.15
0.92
0.15
GRDD037
333.15
334.06
0.91
7.61
GRDD037
334.06
335.00
0.94
0.38
GRDD037
335.00
335.98
0.98
0.12
GRDD037
335.98
337.33
1.35
0.04
GRDD037
337.33
338.75
1.42
0.07
GRDD037
338.75
340.24
1.49
0.03
GRDD037
340.24
341.08
0.84
0.04
GRDD037
341.08
342.00
0.92
0.04
GRDD037
342.00
342.90
0.90
0.03
GRDD037
342.90
344.00
1.10
0.03
GRDD037
344.00
345.30
1.30
0.42
GRDD037
345.30
346.23
0.93
0.03
GRDD037
346.23
347.18
0.95
0.10
GRDD037
347.18
348.20
1.02
0.02
GRDD037
348.20
349.16
0.96
0.10
GRDD037
349.16
350.00
0.84
0.50
GRDD037
350.00
351.00
1.00
0.31
GRDD037
351.00
352.00
1.00
0.10
GRDD037
352.00
353.00
1.00
0.07
GRDD037
353.00
354.05
1.05
0.11
GRDD037
354.05
354.90
0.85
2.63
GRDD037
354.90
356.00
1.10
0.27
GRDD037
356.00
356.88
0.88
0.06
GRDD037
356.88
357.95
1.07
0.18
GRDD037
357.95
359.00
1.05
0.23
GRDD037
359.00
360.03
1.03
0.12
GRDD037
360.03
361.13
1.10
0.16
GRDD037
361.13
362.00
0.87
0.89
GRDD037
362.00
363.05
1.05
0.13
GRDD037
363.05
364.04
0.99
0.38
GRDD037
364.04
365.00
0.96
0.24
GRDD037
365.00
366.10
1.10
0.52
GRDD037
366.10
367.06
0.96
0.50
GRDD037
367.06
368.00
0.94
0.13
GRDD037
368.00
368.90
0.90
0.11
GRDD037
368.90
369.85
0.95
0.04
GRDD037
369.85
371.00
1.15
0.09
GRDD037
371.00
372.16
1.16
0.25
GRDD037
372.16
373.00
0.84
0.21
GRDD037
373.00
374.00
1.00
0.26
GRDD037
374.00
374.96
0.96
0.06
GRDD037
374.96
376.06
1.10
0.09
GRDD037
376.06
377.00
0.94
0.09
GRDD037
377.00
378.32
1.32
0.09
GRDD037
378.32
379.50
1.18
0.70
GRDD037
379.50
380.33
0.83
0.05
GRDD037
380.33
381.23
0.90
0.09
GRDD037
381.23
382.20
0.97
0.10
GRDD037
382.20
383.25
1.05
0.10
GRDD037
383.25
384.35
1.10
0.39
GRDD037
384.35
385.25
0.90
0.26
GRDD037
385.25
386.25
1.00
0.18
GRDD037
386.25
387.25
1.00
0.09
GRDD037
387.25
388.05
0.80
0.31
GRDD037
388.05
389.10
1.05
0.18
GRDD037
389.10
390.18
1.08
0.16
GRDD037
390.18
391.14
0.96
0.24
GRDD037
391.14
392.00
0.86
0.13
GRDD037
392.00
392.98
0.98
0.19
GRDD037
392.98
393.92
0.94
0.27
GRDD037
393.92
395.00
1.08
0.19
GRDD037
395.00
396.38
1.38
0.14
GRDD037
396.38
397.24
0.86
0.01
GRDD037
397.24
398.07
0.83
0.16
GRDD037
398.07
399.02
0.95
0.12
GRDD037
399.02
399.70
0.68
0.08
GRDD037
399.70
400.25
0.55
0.25
GRDD037
400.25
401.40
1.15
0.06
GRDD037
401.40
402.50
1.10
0.11
GRDD037
402.50
403.50
1.00
0.20
GRDD037
403.50
404.55
1.05
0.42
GRDD037
404.55
405.01
0.46
0.21
GRDD037
405.01
405.96
0.95
0.35
GRDD037
405.96
407.00
1.04
0.18
GRDD037
407.00
408.00
1.00
0.19
GRDD037
408.00
409.00
1.00
0.10
GRDD037
409.00
410.00
1.00
0.37
GRDD037
410.00
411.10
1.10
0.34
GRDD037
411.10
411.90
0.80
0.47
GRDD037
411.90
413.00
1.10
0.40
GRDD037
413.00
414.14
1.14
0.33
GRDD037
414.14
415.05
0.91
0.16
GRDD037
415.05
416.00
0.95
0.19
GRDD037
416.00
417.10
1.10
1.10
GRDD037
417.10
418.02
0.92
0.42
GRDD037
418.02
419.00
0.98
0.40
GRDD037
419.00
419.83
0.83
0.17
GRDD037
419.83
421.44
1.61
0.14
GRDD037
421.44
422.31
0.87
0.26
GRDD037
422.31
423.24
0.93
0.21
GRDD037
423.24
424.13
0.89
0.17
GRDD037
424.13
425.00
0.87
0.15
GRDD037
425.00
425.85
0.85
0.29
GRDD037
425.85
426.94
1.09
0.15
GRDD037
426.94
428.00
1.06
0.19
GRDD037
428.00
429.00
1.00
0.18
GRDD037
429.00
430.00
1.00
0.11
GRDD037
430.00
431.00
1.00
0.18
GRDD037
431.00
432.20
1.20
0.09
GRDD037
432.20
433.04
0.84
0.12
GRDD037
433.04
434.00
0.96
0.14
GRDD037
434.00
435.00
1.00
0.07
GRDD037
435.00
435.92
0.92
0.09
GRDD037
435.92
437.10
1.18
0.37
GRDD037
437.10
438.15
1.05
0.08
GRDD037
438.15
439.30
1.15
0.07
GRDD037
439.30
440.15
0.85
0.27
GRDD037
440.15
441.10
0.95
0.46
GRDD037
441.10
442.01
0.91
0.17
GRDD037
442.01
443.00
0.99
0.19
GRDD037
443.00
444.00
1.00
0.36
GRDD037
444.00
445.20
1.20
0.40
GRDD037
445.20
446.33
1.13
0.13
GRDD037
446.33
447.10
0.77
0.23
GRDD037
447.10
448.20
1.10
0.08
GRDD037
448.20
449.46
1.26
0.21
GRDD037
449.46
450.20
0.74
0.37
GRDD037
450.20
451.30
1.10
0.25
GRDD037
451.30
452.22
0.92
0.16
GRDD037
452.22
453.03
0.81
0.22
GRDD037
453.03
454.00
0.97
0.23
GRDD037
454.00
455.11
1.11
0.55
GRDD037
455.11
456.05
0.94
0.08
GRDD037
456.05
457.00
0.95
0.50
GRDD037
457.00
458.00
1.00
0.39
GRDD037
458.00
459.00
1.00
0.48
GRDD037
459.00
460.00
1.00
0.42
GRDD037
460.00
461.00
1.00
0.30
GRDD037
461.00
462.22
1.22
0.21
GRDD037
462.22
463.07
0.85
0.52
GRDD037
463.07
464.00
0.93
0.16
GRDD037
464.00
464.85
0.85
0.17
GRDD037
464.85
465.96
1.11
0.07
GRDD037
465.96
467.00
1.04
0.12
GRDD037
467.00
468.28
1.28
0.21
GRDD037
468.28
469.26
0.98
0.42
GRDD037
469.26
470.14
0.88
0.31
GRDD037
470.14
471.50
1.36
0.30
GRDD037
471.50
473.00
1.50
0.19
GRDD037
473.00
474.00
1.00
0.11
GRDD037
474.00
475.24
1.24
0.57
GRDD037
475.24
476.15
0.91
1.06
GRDD037
476.15
477.03
0.88
0.09
GRDD037
477.03
477.85
0.82
0.19
GRDD037
477.85
479.00
1.15
0.14
TABLE 6 - GRDD036 ASSAY RESULTS
Hole ID
From
(m)
To
(m)
Interval
Au (ppm)
GRDD036
487.00
489.25
2.25
0.71
GRDD036
528.22
533.12
4.90
0.71
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
|Sampling techniques
Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada
Sampling of diamond core was carried out under strict QAQC procedures as per industry standards where certified reference materials (CRMs) of varying grades, blank samples and field duplicates are each inserted at a rate of 1 in 30 so that every 10th sample is a quality control sample. Sampling was carried out according to lithological/structural boundaries having a minimum sample width of 40cm and a maximum sample width of 2m. HQ and NQ samples were split with the same half consistently submitted for assay. The samples which had an average weight of approximately 2-3kg were then crushed and split in an accredited laboratory to produce a 50g charge for fire assay with AA finish.
|Drilling techniques
Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada
HQ core drilling down to fresh rock after which the hole was cased off before changing to NQ. Standard core barrels were used throughout the drilling campaign. The holes were orientated with a compass, and surveyed at 30 m intervals using a Reflex EZ-Trac instrument. Solid drill core was orientated using a Reflex Act III core orientation tool.
|Drill sample recovery
Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada
All core is fitted and measured at the drill site and core gains or recoveries recorded against the driller's depths. Sample recovery was recorded in the drill logs, as well as sample loss. Core recoveries were generally better than 80% in the weathered zone and greater than 95% in the intermediate and fresh profile. Where losses were noted in the saprolitic interval, sample widths were limited to the width of the run with a maximum of 1.5m which was the length of the core barrel. As poor recovery affected a minority of the samples, it was not taken into account while calculating mineralised intervals.
|Logging
Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada
All core was logged geologically, geotechnically and structurally at industry standard levels. Core is marked with metre marks every metre and orientation and cut lines marked on every hole according to a fixed procedure. Logging is both qualitative and quantitative with core photographed for both wet and dry sample before being split. The total length of all drill holes was logged recording lithology, alteration, weathering, colour, grain size, strength, mineralisation and quartz veining.
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada
The highly weathered saprolitic zone was split using a bladed instrument. As soon as core had sufficient strength to withstand cutting using a diamond saw the cutting method was changed to the latter. All core was halved with the same half selected for sampling according to procedure. Sampling was then conducted according to geology or structure generally having a maximum sample width of 1m for HQ core and 2m for NQ. Half core samples were then bagged in clear plastic bags with pre-printed sample tickets. Sampling was carried out under strict QAQC procedures as per industry standards where certified reference materials (CRMs) of varying grades, blank samples and field duplicates are each inserted at a rate of 1 in 30 so that every 10th sample is a quality control sample. The sample bags containing approximately 2-3kg of diamond core sample were sent to the SGS (African Assay Laboratories) in Tanzania.
The final sample was crushed to >75% of the sample passing as less than 2mm. 1.5kg of sample was split from the crushed sample and pulverized until 85% of the material could pass a 75um sieve. From this, a 50g sample was selected for fire assay at the SGS Laboratory.
Crushing and pulverising were subject to regular quality control practices of the laboratory.
Sample sizes are appropriate considering the grain size of the samples. However, in the case of lateritic lithology, a nugget effect is likely to occur. Intervals in laterites will therefore be treated separately in any resource estimations.
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada
The laboratory used 50g of sample and analysed samples using Fire Assay with an AA finish. This technique is considered an appropriate method to evaluate total gold content of the samples. In addition to the laboratory's internal QC procedure, every 10th field sample comprised a blank sample or standard sample.
The interval of core samples of hole GRDD036 (99 samples) contained 2 blanks and 2 standards whose results showed excellent accuracy. Furthermore, 2 duplicates were analysed and showed good precision.
The interval of core samples of hole GRDD037 (512 samples) contained 17 blanks and 17 standards whose results showed excellent accuracy. Furthermore, 17 duplicates were analysed and showed good precision.
|Verification of sampling and assaying
Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada
Logging and sampling data was entered into spreadsheets, then checked by the Exploration Manager for inconsistencies and stored in an Access database.
No holes were twinned.
Holes are logged by hand on printed log sheets. Logging is done according to standardised header, lithological and structural information. Data is then input into EXCEL spread sheets which are then emailed to the database manager for input into Access. Data is then interrogated and all discrepancies are communicated and resolved with field teams to ensure only properly verified data is stored in the Access database.
|Location of data points
Drill hole collars were recorded using a Garmin handheld GPS with an error margin of less than 5m. Hole positions are marked using tape and compass reducing relative error to less than 1metre along each drill line. The holes are surveyed using a DGPS with centimetre accuracy. Coordinates are reported in the WGS84-UTM35N Grid system.
|Data spacing and distribution
Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada
The diamond drilling program is designed to delineate the down-dip extensions of the mineralised zones.
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada
Drillholes were oriented perpendicularly to the interpreted strike of the mineralised zone already drill delineated by the previous drilling.
|Sample security
Samples were collected under strict supervision of the Senior Exploration Geologist. Bagged samples were then labelled and sealed and stored on site in a locked dwelling for transport to the laboratory. Samples were transported to the laboratory in a sealed vehicle under supervision of a contracted logistics company.
|Audits or reviews
The Competent Person for the Exploration Results has not visited the site due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. However, the Competent Person has reviewed all of the historical QAQC data and checked assays with the original laboratory reports and is satisfied that the exploration work has been carried out in a satisfactory manner.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
The project comprises two Exploitation Permits (Permisd'Exploitation), PE5046 and PE5049.These are owned by a joint venture company, Giro Goldfields Sarl, formed between Amani Consulting Sarl (65%) and Société Minière de Kilo-Moto SA (SOKIMO) (35%), both DRC registered entities. Amani Gold holds 85% of Amani Consulting. Tenure is in good standing.
|Exploration done by other parties
The licensed area has not been systematically explored since the end of Belgian colonial rule in 1960. Two field visits were conducted in the area, the first in 2010 by the "Office des Mines d'Or de Kilo-Moto" (OKIMO), and the second in December 2011 by Universal Consulting SPRL, working for Amani Consulting.
Following a review of historical and previous exploration data, Panex Resources Inc. conducted a first RC drilling campaign at the Giro prospect between December 2013 and February 2014, completing 57 holes for 2,888m.
|Geology
The geological setting is comprised mostly of volcano-sedimentary rocks from the Kibalian complex, with multiple granites and granitoid intrusions. A network of faults seems to have been reactivated at different intervals.
Kebigada
At the Giro Gold Project, the main lithologies hosting the mineralisation are saprolite, quartz veins and stringers and silicified volcano-sediments. Mineralisation is associated with quartz veining and silicification of host rocks along a major NW trending shear zone. Generally, higher gold grades are associated with greater percentages of sulphide (pyrite) and silicification.
|Drill hole Information
Drill hole collar data and main intervals are shown in Table 1.
Elevation data was recorded using a Garmin handheld GPS. Once the programme is completed all drill hole collars will be surveyed with a DGPS to accurately establish position and elevation.
|Data aggregation methods
Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada
Each sample generally represented 1m of diamond drilling however lithological and structural contacts are taken in consideration and intervals adjusted accordingly.
The intersections reported were weighted by length to calculate the mean grades over sample intervals.
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada
The drill holes were drilled with dips of -55°.
Drilling has indicated that the drill holes were drilled normal to the foliation but structural logging suggests mineralisation is associated with multiple structural orientations which makes it difficult to ascertain the true structural orientation controlling mineralisation.
True widths could not be determined as dip of mineralisation is still not clear with limited overlap in drill holes but is estimated to be 50-60% when using the dip of the regional foliation.
|Diagrams
Table 1 shows the drill collar positions, Figure 2 shows a cross section with reported results. All mineralised intervals are reported in Table 6.
|Balanced reporting
Drill holes drilled in the completed program are shown in Table 1 and all the results received for Kebigada which are reported in Table 6, according to the data aggregation method described previously. All high grade intercepts are reported as included intervals in Table 2.
|Other substantive exploration data
|Further work
Kebigada results are being assessed on an ongoing basis and additional holes planned and drilled when deemed necessary. A number of significant soil anomalies in the immediate vicinity of the main Kebigada ore body will be tested with shallow RC drilling.
