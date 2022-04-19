Anzeige
Amani Gold Ltd.: Amani Gold Drilling Confirms Broad Gold Mineralization Zones at Kebigada 4.1moz Gold Deposit

DRILLHOLE GRDD037 CONFIRMS BROAD GOLD MINERALIZATION ZONES AT KEBIGADA

201m @ 0.97g/t Au intersected from surface

Highlights

  • Amani Gold's 2022 diamond drilling campaign continues to confirm broad gold mineralization zones within the 4.1Moz Kebigada ore body.
  • Diamond drillhole GRDD037 has intersected 201m @ 0.97g/t Au from surface.
  • Significant drill assays:
    • 201m @ 0.97g/t Au from surface including
      • 20.85m @ 2.05g/t Au from 82.20m
      • 41m @ 1.30g/t Au from 125m
    • 25.06m @ 0.64g/t from 309m
  • Drilling has again intersected mineralization at depth beyond the current 2020 resource.
  • The final 34.5m of samples for GRDD037 are still to be assayed.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Amani Gold Limited (ASX:ANL) ("Amani" or "the Company") is pleased to announce assay results for GRDD037, the second of eight diamond holes to be drilled at the Company's 4.1Moz Kebigada deposit.

GRDD037 intended to target high grade gold mineralization zones within the existing resource area and depth extensions of the Kebigada Central Ore Body.

Assays results have returned a number of broad gold mineralization zones within the existing ore body including 201m@0.97g/t from surface containing a higher grade intersection of 20.85m@2.05g/t Au from 82.2m. Drilling at depth intersected a mineralized zone beyond the current resource (see Table 1 and Figure 1) and further drilling will be to test the grade and extent of this mineralization along strike.

Assays results were returned to a depth of 479m with the final 34.5m for GRDD037 to be dispatched to the lab for assay with the samples for the third diamond hole in the program (GRDD038).

The Company has also received assay results for the final 76.16m of diamond hole GRDD036. The assay results delineated a mineralized zone until end of hole. Significant intercepts are included below in Table 6.

On the Drill Results, Amani Chief Executive Officer Conrad Karageorge commented:

"Our 2022 diamond drill program has continued to confirm broad zones of gold mineralization within the existing ore body as well extensions to the existing 4.1Moz gold resource.

We look forward to updating shareholders with the results of the final six diamond holes and our RC drilling campaign."

TABLE 1 - DRILLHOLE SUMMARY

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

(m)

End-of-Hole

(m)

Azimuth

Dip

Line

GRDD036

748971

344313

852.04

551.16

43

-55

725N

GRDD037

749061

344258

859

513.50

43

-55

650N

TABLE 2 - SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

(m)

Gold Grade

(g/t)

GRDD037

0.00

201.00

201.00

0.97

including

82.20

103.05

20.85

2.05

and

125.00

166.00

41.00

1.30

GRDD037

309.00

334.06

25.06

0.64

Amani Gold Ltd., Monday, April 18, 2022, Press release picture

Drilling Progress

Amani has now completed 3 of the 8 diamond drillholes planned at the Kebigada deposit for H1/22 with assay results pending for diamond hole GRDD038. The Company is currently completing drilling of hole GRDD039.

The goal of the diamond program is to test the continuity of identified mineralization along strike and down dip of the COB confirmed in previously drilled diamond holes and depth extensions of broad mineralized zones within the EOB that were outlined in previous RC drilling completed in 2017.

RC drilling preparation continues with drilling anticipated to commence in May 2022 at Kebigada South-East. The RC drilling campaign aims to define potential high grade satellite deposits Kebigada South-East and Congo Ya Sika which do not currently form part of the Giro project resource.

Amani Gold Ltd., Monday, April 18, 2022, Press release picture

About Giro Gold Project

The Giro Gold Project comprises two exploration permits covering a surface area of 497km² and lies within the Kilo-Moto Belt of the DRC, a significant under-explored greenstone belt which hosts Randgold Resources' 17 million-ounce Kibali group of deposits within 35km of Giro. The nearby Kibali Gold Project produces more than 600,000oz gold per annum.

Amani Gold Ltd., Monday, April 18, 2022, Press release picture

The Giro Gold Project area is underlain by highly prospective volcano-sedimentary lithologies in a similar structural and lithological setting as the Kibali gold deposits. Both primary and alluvial gold was mined from two main areas, the Giro and Tora areas, during Belgian rule and today. Giro Gold Project global resource for Kebigada and Douze Match deposits exceeds 4.4Moz contained gold; with a total Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 132Mt @ 1.04g/t Au, for 4.4Moz gold (0.5g/t Au cut-off grade). The Kebigada resource followed diamond core drilling results which successfully targeted deeper high-grade sulphide associated gold mineralisation within the central core of the Kebigada deposit. Drillholes GRDD034 and GRDD035 are 240m apart and both outlined high-grade gold mineralisation deeper than previously intersected at the Kebigada deposit. These gold assay results and the current Kebigada MRE indicate the potential for the Kebigada deposit to substantially grow via targeted deeper drilling along the entire strike of the orebody.

Amani Gold Ltd., Monday, April 18, 2022, Press release picture

TABLE 3 - GIRO GOLD PROJECT GLOBAL MRE AT 0.5 G/T AU CUT-OFF GRADE (H&SC)

Classification

Kebigada Deposit

Douze Match Deposit

Combined

Tonnes (Mt)

Au

(g/t)

Au

(Moz)

Tonnes (Mt)

Au

(g/t)

Au

(Moz)

Tonnes (Mt)

Au

(g/t)

Au

(Moz)

Indicated

69

1.09

2.4

2.2

1.2

0.09

71

1.10

2.5

Inferred

54

0.95

1.7

5.8

1.2

0.23

60

0.98

1.9

Total

124

1.03

4.1

8.1

1.2

0.32

132

1.04

4.4

TABLE 4 - GRADE TONNAGE DATA FOR KEBIGADA MRE (H&SC)

Cut-off

(Au g/t)

Tonnes

(Mt)

Au

(g/t)

Au

(Moz)

0.0

429.6

0.45

6.19

0.3

205.8

0.78

5.13

0.4

158.8

0.90

4.61

0.5

123.7

1.03

4.10

0.6

98.2

1.16

3.65

0.7

78.4

1.29

3.24

0.8

62.8

1.42

2.86

0.9

50.5

1.56

2.53

1.0

41.0

1.70

2.24

1.2

27.9

1.98

1.78

1.3

23.4

2.12

1.60

1.5

17.0

2.40

1.31

2.0

8.7

3.04

0.85

This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by the board of Amani Gold Limited.

-ENDS-

For more information contact:

Mr Conrad Karageorge
Chief Executive Officer
+61 8 8186 3002
conrad@amanigold.com

Website: www.amanigold.com

Competent Person's Statement - Exploration Results

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Ross Corben, a Competent Person who is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Corben is an independent consultant. He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr Corben takes responsibility for the drill hole data that underpins the Mineral Resource estimate. Mr Corben consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Competent Person's Statement - Mineral Resource Estimate

The information in this Report that relates to Mineral Resource Estimates for the Kebigada deposit is based on information compiled by Mr. Arnold van der Heyden, who is a Member and Chartered Professional (Geology) of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Managing Director of H&S Consultants Pty Ltd and released on the ASX Platform on 19 March 2020.

Mr. van der Heyden has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr. van der Heyden consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to its mineral properties are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Company's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed as currently expected. There can also be no assurance that the Company will be able to confirm the presence of additional mineral deposits, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of the Company's mineral properties.

Previous Disclosure - 2012 JORC Code

Information relating to Mineral Resources, Exploration Targets and Exploration Data associated with previous disclosures relating to the Giro Goldfields Project in this announcement has been extracted from the following ASX Announcements:

  • ASX Announcement titled "Project and Operations Update" dated 20 December 2021.
  • ASX announcement titled "Diamond Drilling commenced at 4.1Moz Kebigada Gold Deposit" dated 16 December 2021.
  • ASX announcement titled "Kebigada Mineral Resource Estimate Exceeds 4Moz Gold Milestone" dated 19 March 2020.
  • ASX announcement titled "High Grade Gold Results from Deeper Diamond Core Drilling at Kebigada Deposit Opens Up Mineralisation Model" dated 31 October 2019.
  • ASX announcement titled "Phase One Diamond Core Drilling Completed at Kebigada Deposit, Giro Gold Project" dated 11 October 2019.
  • ASX announcement titled "Amani Completes MOU over Gada Gold Project with SOKIMO and Commences Exploration" dated 19 August 2019.
  • ASX announcement titled "Giro Gold Project Exceeds 3Moz gold, with Douze Match Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate of 320koz gold" dated 10 December 2018.
  • ASX announcement titled "Significant results from further infill drilling at Kebigada, Giro Gold Project" dated 17 May 2017.
  • ASX announcement titled "Further Significant results from infill drilling at Kebigada, Giro Gold Project" dated 4 May 2017.

Copies of reports are available to view on the Amani Limited website www.amanigold.com. These reports were issued in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the JORC Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

TABLE 5 - GRDD037 ASSAY RESULTS

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

Au (ppm)

GRDD037

0.00

1.00

1.00

1.19

GRDD037

1.00

2.00

1.00

1.18

GRDD037

2.00

3.00

1.00

0.92

GRDD037

3.00

4.00

1.00

1.41

GRDD037

4.00

5.00

1.00

0.60

GRDD037

5.00

6.00

1.00

1.33

GRDD037

6.00

7.50

1.50

0.87

GRDD037

7.50

9.00

1.50

0.28

GRDD037

9.00

9.80

0.80

0.50

GRDD037

9.80

11.00

1.20

0.29

GRDD037

11.00

12.00

1.00

0.29

GRDD037

12.00

13.20

1.20

0.14

GRDD037

13.20

14.00

0.80

0.20

GRDD037

14.00

15.00

1.00

0.06

GRDD037

15.00

16.00

1.00

0.07

GRDD037

16.00

17.00

1.00

0.32

GRDD037

17.00

18.10

1.10

0.40

GRDD037

18.10

19.05

0.95

0.13

GRDD037

19.05

20.00

0.95

0.41

GRDD037

20.00

21.00

1.00

0.69

GRDD037

21.00

22.00

1.00

1.77

GRDD037

22.00

23.30

1.30

0.26

GRDD037

23.30

24.00

0.70

0.24

GRDD037

24.00

25.00

1.00

0.51

GRDD037

25.00

26.00

1.00

0.44

GRDD037

26.00

27.25

1.25

0.09

GRDD037

27.25

28.10

0.85

0.08

GRDD037

28.10

29.00

0.90

0.05

GRDD037

29.00

30.25

1.25

0.08

GRDD037

30.25

31.25

1.00

0.35

GRDD037

31.25

32.00

0.75

0.40

GRDD037

32.00

33.00

1.00

0.34

GRDD037

33.00

34.00

1.00

1.51

GRDD037

34.00

35.00

1.00

0.47

GRDD037

35.00

36.00

1.00

0.51

GRDD037

36.00

37.25

1.25

0.47

GRDD037

37.25

38.40

1.15

1.08

GRDD037

38.40

39.50

1.10

0.45

GRDD037

39.50

40.65

1.15

0.58

GRDD037

40.65

41.40

0.75

0.29

GRDD037

41.40

42.00

0.60

0.67

GRDD037

42.00

43.00

1.00

0.72

GRDD037

43.00

44.00

1.00

0.92

GRDD037

44.00

45.00

1.00

0.20

GRDD037

45.00

46.00

1.00

0.96

GRDD037

46.00

47.00

1.00

1.28

GRDD037

47.00

47.95

0.95

1.06

GRDD037

47.95

49.00

1.05

0.37

GRDD037

49.00

50.00

1.00

0.64

GRDD037

50.00

51.00

1.00

0.58

GRDD037

51.00

51.90

0.90

0.34

GRDD037

51.90

53.00

1.10

0.80

GRDD037

53.00

54.00

1.00

0.41

GRDD037

54.00

55.00

1.00

2.52

GRDD037

55.00

56.00

1.00

1.33

GRDD037

56.00

57.15

1.15

0.93

GRDD037

57.15

58.00

0.85

0.51

GRDD037

58.00

59.00

1.00

0.46

GRDD037

59.00

60.00

1.00

0.62

GRDD037

60.00

61.15

1.15

1.26

GRDD037

61.15

62.00

0.85

1.48

GRDD037

62.00

62.85

0.85

0.81

GRDD037

62.85

63.95

1.10

1.01

GRDD037

63.95

65.00

1.05

0.67

GRDD037

65.00

66.05

1.05

0.32

GRDD037

66.05

66.90

0.85

0.44

GRDD037

66.90

68.25

1.35

1.29

GRDD037

68.25

69.35

1.10

1.14

GRDD037

69.35

70.10

0.75

0.12

GRDD037

70.10

71.10

1.00

0.34

GRDD037

71.10

73.00

1.90

0.11

GRDD037

73.00

75.05

2.05

0.03

GRDD037

75.05

77.00

1.95

0.02

GRDD037

77.00

79.00

2.00

0.02

GRDD037

79.00

81.00

2.00

0.02

GRDD037

81.00

82.20

1.20

0.08

GRDD037

82.20

83.00

0.80

4.80

GRDD037

83.00

84.15

1.15

0.89

GRDD037

84.15

85.20

1.05

0.97

GRDD037

85.20

86.00

0.80

0.56

GRDD037

86.00

87.05

1.05

2.37

GRDD037

87.05

88.15

1.10

0.57

GRDD037

88.15

89.00

0.85

0.31

GRDD037

89.00

90.00

1.00

0.51

GRDD037

90.00

91.10

1.10

0.31

GRDD037

91.10

92.00

0.90

1.08

GRDD037

92.00

93.20

1.20

0.95

GRDD037

93.20

93.90

0.70

2.40

GRDD037

93.90

94.77

0.87

1.61

GRDD037

94.77

95.90

1.13

0.73

GRDD037

95.90

96.85

0.95

0.99

GRDD037

96.85

98.00

1.15

0.58

GRDD037

98.00

98.90

0.90

7.55

GRDD037

98.90

100.00

1.10

0.95

GRDD037

100.00

101.00

1.00

0.67

GRDD037

101.00

102.00

1.00

3.12

GRDD037

102.00

103.05

1.05

12.30

GRDD037

103.05

104.00

0.95

1.37

GRDD037

104.00

104.90

0.90

0.99

GRDD037

104.90

105.80

0.90

0.81

GRDD037

105.80

107.00

1.20

1.16

GRDD037

107.00

108.00

1.00

2.00

GRDD037

108.00

108.90

0.90

1.00

GRDD037

108.90

110.25

1.35

0.93

GRDD037

110.25

111.15

0.90

0.56

GRDD037

111.15

112.05

0.90

0.60

GRDD037

112.05

113.00

0.95

0.63

GRDD037

113.00

113.85

0.85

0.44

GRDD037

113.85

114.75

0.90

1.53

GRDD037

114.75

115.80

1.05

1.29

GRDD037

115.80

116.90

1.10

0.52

GRDD037

116.90

118.00

1.10

0.35

GRDD037

118.00

119.00

1.00

0.38

GRDD037

119.00

120.05

1.05

0.67

GRDD037

120.05

120.95

0.90

0.44

GRDD037

120.95

122.00

1.05

0.47

GRDD037

122.00

123.15

1.15

0.62

GRDD037

123.15

123.90

0.75

1.58

GRDD037

123.90

125.00

1.10

0.57

GRDD037

125.00

126.10

1.10

1.07

GRDD037

126.10

127.05

0.95

0.35

GRDD037

127.05

128.00

0.95

0.49

GRDD037

128.00

128.90

0.90

1.12

GRDD037

128.90

130.10

1.20

0.70

GRDD037

130.10

131.00

0.90

1.09

GRDD037

131.00

131.80

0.80

1.15

GRDD037

131.80

133.00

1.20

0.64

GRDD037

133.00

134.00

1.00

1.03

GRDD037

134.00

135.00

1.00

0.77

GRDD037

135.00

136.10

1.10

1.97

GRDD037

136.10

137.00

0.90

0.78

GRDD037

137.00

137.80

0.80

1.31

GRDD037

137.80

138.35

0.55

2.54

GRDD037

138.35

139.25

0.90

2.86

GRDD037

139.25

139.90

0.65

1.97

GRDD037

139.90

141.15

1.25

1.97

GRDD037

141.15

142.15

1.00

0.91

GRDD037

142.15

143.00

0.85

1.30

GRDD037

143.00

144.00

1.00

0.87

GRDD037

144.00

144.90

0.90

1.30

GRDD037

144.90

146.00

1.10

1.00

GRDD037

146.00

147.00

1.00

0.76

GRDD037

147.00

147.90

0.90

0.53

GRDD037

147.90

149.00

1.10

1.71

GRDD037

149.00

150.00

1.00

0.61

GRDD037

150.00

150.95

0.95

1.34

GRDD037

150.95

152.00

1.05

1.14

GRDD037

152.00

153.05

1.05

2.08

GRDD037

153.05

153.85

0.80

1.20

GRDD037

153.85

154.80

0.95

1.23

GRDD037

154.80

155.85

1.05

1.40

GRDD037

155.85

156.80

0.95

1.32

GRDD037

156.80

157.75

0.95

1.44

GRDD037

157.75

158.77

1.02

1.73

GRDD037

158.77

159.85

1.08

2.66

GRDD037

159.85

160.85

1.00

0.54

GRDD037

160.85

162.00

1.15

0.86

GRDD037

162.00

162.90

0.90

2.44

GRDD037

162.90

164.00

1.10

0.62

GRDD037

164.00

164.89

0.89

1.59

GRDD037

164.89

166.00

1.11

2.88

GRDD037

166.00

166.85

0.85

1.09

GRDD037

166.85

167.80

0.95

0.20

GRDD037

167.80

168.75

0.95

0.21

GRDD037

168.75

170.00

1.25

0.56

GRDD037

170.00

171.10

1.10

1.28

GRDD037

171.10

172.05

0.95

1.58

GRDD037

172.05

173.00

0.95

1.60

GRDD037

173.00

174.00

1.00

1.09

GRDD037

174.00

174.95

0.95

1.50

GRDD037

174.95

176.00

1.05

1.80

GRDD037

176.00

177.00

1.00

0.17

GRDD037

177.00

178.05

1.05

0.40

GRDD037

178.05

179.00

0.95

0.29

GRDD037

179.00

180.05

1.05

2.60

GRDD037

180.05

181.00

0.95

1.30

GRDD037

181.00

182.00

1.00

2.41

GRDD037

182.00

182.95

0.95

0.29

GRDD037

182.95

183.95

1.00

1.16

GRDD037

183.95

185.00

1.05

0.64

GRDD037

185.00

186.00

1.00

0.79

GRDD037

186.00

186.85

0.85

1.30

GRDD037

186.85

188.00

1.15

0.99

GRDD037

188.00

188.90

0.90

0.95

GRDD037

188.90

190.00

1.10

0.53

GRDD037

190.00

191.00

1.00

0.98

GRDD037

191.00

192.10

1.10

0.99

GRDD037

192.10

192.85

0.75

0.92

GRDD037

192.85

194.00

1.15

0.50

GRDD037

194.00

194.98

0.98

1.66

GRDD037

194.98

195.90

0.92

0.84

GRDD037

195.90

197.00

1.10

0.43

GRDD037

197.00

197.95

0.95

0.44

GRDD037

197.95

199.10

1.15

0.49

GRDD037

199.10

200.00

0.90

0.75

GRDD037

200.00

201.00

1.00

1.02

GRDD037

201.00

203.00

2.00

0.16

GRDD037

203.00

205.05

2.05

0.02

GRDD037

205.05

207.10

2.05

0.01

GRDD037

207.10

209.00

1.90

0.06

GRDD037

209.00

211.00

2.00

0.02

GRDD037

211.00

212.00

1.00

0.07

GRDD037

212.00

213.02

1.02

0.49

GRDD037

213.02

214.03

1.01

0.63

GRDD037

214.03

215.00

0.97

0.87

GRDD037

215.00

216.00

1.00

1.23

GRDD037

216.00

216.95

0.95

0.12

GRDD037

216.95

218.95

2.00

0.34

GRDD037

218.95

220.12

1.17

0.27

GRDD037

220.12

221.00

0.88

0.29

GRDD037

221.00

222.10

1.10

0.48

GRDD037

222.10

222.95

0.85

0.32

GRDD037

222.95

224.00

1.05

0.28

GRDD037

224.00

225.12

1.12

0.41

GRDD037

225.12

225.96

0.84

0.46

GRDD037

225.96

227.00

1.04

0.26

GRDD037

227.00

227.90

0.90

0.26

GRDD037

227.90

228.88

0.98

0.21

GRDD037

228.88

230.00

1.12

0.14

GRDD037

230.00

230.98

0.98

0.17

GRDD037

230.98

232.00

1.02

0.10

GRDD037

232.00

234.07

2.07

0.01

GRDD037

234.07

236.00

1.93

0.03

GRDD037

236.00

237.85

1.85

0.02

GRDD037

237.85

240.00

2.15

0.01

GRDD037

240.00

241.75

1.75

0.02

GRDD037

241.75

243.00

1.25

0.07

GRDD037

243.00

244.07

1.07

0.10

GRDD037

244.07

245.00

0.93

0.37

GRDD037

245.00

246.00

1.00

0.18

GRDD037

246.00

247.00

1.00

0.08

GRDD037

247.00

248.00

1.00

0.07

GRDD037

248.00

248.93

0.93

0.08

GRDD037

248.93

250.02

1.09

0.40

GRDD037

250.02

251.00

0.98

0.16

GRDD037

251.00

251.97

0.97

0.11

GRDD037

251.97

253.00

1.03

0.24

GRDD037

253.00

254.00

1.00

0.09

GRDD037

254.00

255.10

1.10

0.16

GRDD037

255.10

256.00

0.90

0.13

GRDD037

256.00

257.00

1.00

0.09

GRDD037

257.00

258.10

1.10

0.06

GRDD037

258.10

259.00

0.90

0.08

GRDD037

259.00

260.00

1.00

0.05

GRDD037

260.00

261.00

1.00

0.04

GRDD037

261.00

262.00

1.00

0.08

GRDD037

262.00

263.00

1.00

0.03

GRDD037

263.00

263.95

0.95

0.02

GRDD037

263.95

265.00

1.05

0.08

GRDD037

265.00

266.00

1.00

0.02

GRDD037

266.00

266.90

0.90

0.04

GRDD037

266.90

268.05

1.15

0.04

GRDD037

268.05

269.00

0.95

0.03

GRDD037

269.00

269.80

0.80

0.06

GRDD037

269.80

270.90

1.10

0.36

GRDD037

270.90

272.00

1.10

0.10

GRDD037

272.00

273.00

1.00

0.02

GRDD037

273.00

273.95

0.95

0.01

GRDD037

273.95

275.00

1.05

0.01

GRDD037

275.00

276.00

1.00

0.27

GRDD037

276.00

276.80

0.80

0.90

GRDD037

276.80

278.00

1.20

0.25

GRDD037

278.00

279.03

1.03

0.14

GRDD037

279.03

279.80

0.77

0.06

GRDD037

279.80

281.00

1.20

0.02

GRDD037

281.00

282.18

1.18

0.03

GRDD037

282.18

283.00

0.82

0.02

GRDD037

283.00

284.00

1.00

0.02

GRDD037

284.00

285.15

1.15

0.01

GRDD037

285.15

286.10

0.95

0.01

GRDD037

286.10

287.00

0.90

0.02

GRDD037

287.00

288.18

1.18

0.07

GRDD037

288.18

289.22

1.04

0.01

GRDD037

289.22

290.27

1.05

0.02

GRDD037

290.27

291.25

0.98

0.01

GRDD037

291.25

292.10

0.85

0.02

GRDD037

292.10

293.16

1.06

0.07

GRDD037

293.16

294.05

0.89

0.12

GRDD037

294.05

295.10

1.05

0.14

GRDD037

295.10

296.00

0.90

0.95

GRDD037

296.00

297.20

1.20

0.19

GRDD037

297.20

298.10

0.90

0.07

GRDD037

298.10

299.00

0.90

0.06

GRDD037

299.00

300.00

1.00

0.39

GRDD037

300.00

301.00

1.00

0.10

GRDD037

301.00

302.00

1.00

0.14

GRDD037

302.00

303.04

1.04

0.10

GRDD037

303.04

304.02

0.98

0.04

GRDD037

304.02

305.00

0.98

0.06

GRDD037

305.00

305.95

0.95

0.09

GRDD037

305.95

306.95

1.00

0.27

GRDD037

306.95

308.00

1.05

0.25

GRDD037

308.00

309.00

1.00

0.10

GRDD037

309.00

310.23

1.23

1.33

GRDD037

310.23

311.13

0.90

0.39

GRDD037

311.13

312.05

0.92

0.95

GRDD037

312.05

313.18

1.13

0.25

GRDD037

313.18

314.24

1.06

0.12

GRDD037

314.24

315.35

1.11

0.07

GRDD037

315.35

316.40

1.05

2.92

GRDD037

316.40

317.16

0.76

0.72

GRDD037

317.16

318.14

0.98

0.10

GRDD037

318.14

318.92

0.78

0.38

GRDD037

318.92

320.00

1.08

0.20

GRDD037

320.00

321.13

1.13

0.19

GRDD037

321.13

322.18

1.05

0.15

GRDD037

322.18

323.10

0.92

0.15

GRDD037

323.10

324.03

0.93

0.05

GRDD037

324.03

325.35

1.32

0.05

GRDD037

325.35

326.30

0.95

0.06

GRDD037

326.30

327.50

1.20

0.05

GRDD037

327.50

328.48

0.98

0.06

GRDD037

328.48

330.05

1.57

0.09

GRDD037

330.05

331.20

1.15

0.12

GRDD037

331.20

332.23

1.03

0.37

GRDD037

332.23

333.15

0.92

0.15

GRDD037

333.15

334.06

0.91

7.61

GRDD037

334.06

335.00

0.94

0.38

GRDD037

335.00

335.98

0.98

0.12

GRDD037

335.98

337.33

1.35

0.04

GRDD037

337.33

338.75

1.42

0.07

GRDD037

338.75

340.24

1.49

0.03

GRDD037

340.24

341.08

0.84

0.04

GRDD037

341.08

342.00

0.92

0.04

GRDD037

342.00

342.90

0.90

0.03

GRDD037

342.90

344.00

1.10

0.03

GRDD037

344.00

345.30

1.30

0.42

GRDD037

345.30

346.23

0.93

0.03

GRDD037

346.23

347.18

0.95

0.10

GRDD037

347.18

348.20

1.02

0.02

GRDD037

348.20

349.16

0.96

0.10

GRDD037

349.16

350.00

0.84

0.50

GRDD037

350.00

351.00

1.00

0.31

GRDD037

351.00

352.00

1.00

0.10

GRDD037

352.00

353.00

1.00

0.07

GRDD037

353.00

354.05

1.05

0.11

GRDD037

354.05

354.90

0.85

2.63

GRDD037

354.90

356.00

1.10

0.27

GRDD037

356.00

356.88

0.88

0.06

GRDD037

356.88

357.95

1.07

0.18

GRDD037

357.95

359.00

1.05

0.23

GRDD037

359.00

360.03

1.03

0.12

GRDD037

360.03

361.13

1.10

0.16

GRDD037

361.13

362.00

0.87

0.89

GRDD037

362.00

363.05

1.05

0.13

GRDD037

363.05

364.04

0.99

0.38

GRDD037

364.04

365.00

0.96

0.24

GRDD037

365.00

366.10

1.10

0.52

GRDD037

366.10

367.06

0.96

0.50

GRDD037

367.06

368.00

0.94

0.13

GRDD037

368.00

368.90

0.90

0.11

GRDD037

368.90

369.85

0.95

0.04

GRDD037

369.85

371.00

1.15

0.09

GRDD037

371.00

372.16

1.16

0.25

GRDD037

372.16

373.00

0.84

0.21

GRDD037

373.00

374.00

1.00

0.26

GRDD037

374.00

374.96

0.96

0.06

GRDD037

374.96

376.06

1.10

0.09

GRDD037

376.06

377.00

0.94

0.09

GRDD037

377.00

378.32

1.32

0.09

GRDD037

378.32

379.50

1.18

0.70

GRDD037

379.50

380.33

0.83

0.05

GRDD037

380.33

381.23

0.90

0.09

GRDD037

381.23

382.20

0.97

0.10

GRDD037

382.20

383.25

1.05

0.10

GRDD037

383.25

384.35

1.10

0.39

GRDD037

384.35

385.25

0.90

0.26

GRDD037

385.25

386.25

1.00

0.18

GRDD037

386.25

387.25

1.00

0.09

GRDD037

387.25

388.05

0.80

0.31

GRDD037

388.05

389.10

1.05

0.18

GRDD037

389.10

390.18

1.08

0.16

GRDD037

390.18

391.14

0.96

0.24

GRDD037

391.14

392.00

0.86

0.13

GRDD037

392.00

392.98

0.98

0.19

GRDD037

392.98

393.92

0.94

0.27

GRDD037

393.92

395.00

1.08

0.19

GRDD037

395.00

396.38

1.38

0.14

GRDD037

396.38

397.24

0.86

0.01

GRDD037

397.24

398.07

0.83

0.16

GRDD037

398.07

399.02

0.95

0.12

GRDD037

399.02

399.70

0.68

0.08

GRDD037

399.70

400.25

0.55

0.25

GRDD037

400.25

401.40

1.15

0.06

GRDD037

401.40

402.50

1.10

0.11

GRDD037

402.50

403.50

1.00

0.20

GRDD037

403.50

404.55

1.05

0.42

GRDD037

404.55

405.01

0.46

0.21

GRDD037

405.01

405.96

0.95

0.35

GRDD037

405.96

407.00

1.04

0.18

GRDD037

407.00

408.00

1.00

0.19

GRDD037

408.00

409.00

1.00

0.10

GRDD037

409.00

410.00

1.00

0.37

GRDD037

410.00

411.10

1.10

0.34

GRDD037

411.10

411.90

0.80

0.47

GRDD037

411.90

413.00

1.10

0.40

GRDD037

413.00

414.14

1.14

0.33

GRDD037

414.14

415.05

0.91

0.16

GRDD037

415.05

416.00

0.95

0.19

GRDD037

416.00

417.10

1.10

1.10

GRDD037

417.10

418.02

0.92

0.42

GRDD037

418.02

419.00

0.98

0.40

GRDD037

419.00

419.83

0.83

0.17

GRDD037

419.83

421.44

1.61

0.14

GRDD037

421.44

422.31

0.87

0.26

GRDD037

422.31

423.24

0.93

0.21

GRDD037

423.24

424.13

0.89

0.17

GRDD037

424.13

425.00

0.87

0.15

GRDD037

425.00

425.85

0.85

0.29

GRDD037

425.85

426.94

1.09

0.15

GRDD037

426.94

428.00

1.06

0.19

GRDD037

428.00

429.00

1.00

0.18

GRDD037

429.00

430.00

1.00

0.11

GRDD037

430.00

431.00

1.00

0.18

GRDD037

431.00

432.20

1.20

0.09

GRDD037

432.20

433.04

0.84

0.12

GRDD037

433.04

434.00

0.96

0.14

GRDD037

434.00

435.00

1.00

0.07

GRDD037

435.00

435.92

0.92

0.09

GRDD037

435.92

437.10

1.18

0.37

GRDD037

437.10

438.15

1.05

0.08

GRDD037

438.15

439.30

1.15

0.07

GRDD037

439.30

440.15

0.85

0.27

GRDD037

440.15

441.10

0.95

0.46

GRDD037

441.10

442.01

0.91

0.17

GRDD037

442.01

443.00

0.99

0.19

GRDD037

443.00

444.00

1.00

0.36

GRDD037

444.00

445.20

1.20

0.40

GRDD037

445.20

446.33

1.13

0.13

GRDD037

446.33

447.10

0.77

0.23

GRDD037

447.10

448.20

1.10

0.08

GRDD037

448.20

449.46

1.26

0.21

GRDD037

449.46

450.20

0.74

0.37

GRDD037

450.20

451.30

1.10

0.25

GRDD037

451.30

452.22

0.92

0.16

GRDD037

452.22

453.03

0.81

0.22

GRDD037

453.03

454.00

0.97

0.23

GRDD037

454.00

455.11

1.11

0.55

GRDD037

455.11

456.05

0.94

0.08

GRDD037

456.05

457.00

0.95

0.50

GRDD037

457.00

458.00

1.00

0.39

GRDD037

458.00

459.00

1.00

0.48

GRDD037

459.00

460.00

1.00

0.42

GRDD037

460.00

461.00

1.00

0.30

GRDD037

461.00

462.22

1.22

0.21

GRDD037

462.22

463.07

0.85

0.52

GRDD037

463.07

464.00

0.93

0.16

GRDD037

464.00

464.85

0.85

0.17

GRDD037

464.85

465.96

1.11

0.07

GRDD037

465.96

467.00

1.04

0.12

GRDD037

467.00

468.28

1.28

0.21

GRDD037

468.28

469.26

0.98

0.42

GRDD037

469.26

470.14

0.88

0.31

GRDD037

470.14

471.50

1.36

0.30

GRDD037

471.50

473.00

1.50

0.19

GRDD037

473.00

474.00

1.00

0.11

GRDD037

474.00

475.24

1.24

0.57

GRDD037

475.24

476.15

0.91

1.06

GRDD037

476.15

477.03

0.88

0.09

GRDD037

477.03

477.85

0.82

0.19

GRDD037

477.85

479.00

1.15

0.14

TABLE 6 - GRDD036 ASSAY RESULTS

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

Au (ppm)

GRDD036

487.00

489.25

2.25

0.71

GRDD036

528.22

533.12

4.90

0.71

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques
  • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
  • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
  • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada

Sampling of diamond core was carried out under strict QAQC procedures as per industry standards where certified reference materials (CRMs) of varying grades, blank samples and field duplicates are each inserted at a rate of 1 in 30 so that every 10th sample is a quality control sample. Sampling was carried out according to lithological/structural boundaries having a minimum sample width of 40cm and a maximum sample width of 2m. HQ and NQ samples were split with the same half consistently submitted for assay. The samples which had an average weight of approximately 2-3kg were then crushed and split in an accredited laboratory to produce a 50g charge for fire assay with AA finish.

Drilling techniques
  • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada

HQ core drilling down to fresh rock after which the hole was cased off before changing to NQ. Standard core barrels were used throughout the drilling campaign. The holes were orientated with a compass, and surveyed at 30 m intervals using a Reflex EZ-Trac instrument. Solid drill core was orientated using a Reflex Act III core orientation tool.

Drill sample recovery
  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada

All core is fitted and measured at the drill site and core gains or recoveries recorded against the driller's depths. Sample recovery was recorded in the drill logs, as well as sample loss. Core recoveries were generally better than 80% in the weathered zone and greater than 95% in the intermediate and fresh profile. Where losses were noted in the saprolitic interval, sample widths were limited to the width of the run with a maximum of 1.5m which was the length of the core barrel. As poor recovery affected a minority of the samples, it was not taken into account while calculating mineralised intervals.

Logging
  • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada

All core was logged geologically, geotechnically and structurally at industry standard levels. Core is marked with metre marks every metre and orientation and cut lines marked on every hole according to a fixed procedure. Logging is both qualitative and quantitative with core photographed for both wet and dry sample before being split. The total length of all drill holes was logged recording lithology, alteration, weathering, colour, grain size, strength, mineralisation and quartz veining.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
  • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada

The highly weathered saprolitic zone was split using a bladed instrument. As soon as core had sufficient strength to withstand cutting using a diamond saw the cutting method was changed to the latter. All core was halved with the same half selected for sampling according to procedure. Sampling was then conducted according to geology or structure generally having a maximum sample width of 1m for HQ core and 2m for NQ. Half core samples were then bagged in clear plastic bags with pre-printed sample tickets. Sampling was carried out under strict QAQC procedures as per industry standards where certified reference materials (CRMs) of varying grades, blank samples and field duplicates are each inserted at a rate of 1 in 30 so that every 10th sample is a quality control sample. The sample bags containing approximately 2-3kg of diamond core sample were sent to the SGS (African Assay Laboratories) in Tanzania.

The final sample was crushed to >75% of the sample passing as less than 2mm. 1.5kg of sample was split from the crushed sample and pulverized until 85% of the material could pass a 75um sieve. From this, a 50g sample was selected for fire assay at the SGS Laboratory.

Crushing and pulverising were subject to regular quality control practices of the laboratory.

Sample sizes are appropriate considering the grain size of the samples. However, in the case of lateritic lithology, a nugget effect is likely to occur. Intervals in laterites will therefore be treated separately in any resource estimations.

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada

The laboratory used 50g of sample and analysed samples using Fire Assay with an AA finish. This technique is considered an appropriate method to evaluate total gold content of the samples. In addition to the laboratory's internal QC procedure, every 10th field sample comprised a blank sample or standard sample.

The interval of core samples of hole GRDD036 (99 samples) contained 2 blanks and 2 standards whose results showed excellent accuracy. Furthermore, 2 duplicates were analysed and showed good precision.

The interval of core samples of hole GRDD037 (512 samples) contained 17 blanks and 17 standards whose results showed excellent accuracy. Furthermore, 17 duplicates were analysed and showed good precision.

Verification of sampling and assaying
  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
  • The use of twinned holes.
  • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
  • Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada

Logging and sampling data was entered into spreadsheets, then checked by the Exploration Manager for inconsistencies and stored in an Access database.

No holes were twinned.

Holes are logged by hand on printed log sheets. Logging is done according to standardised header, lithological and structural information. Data is then input into EXCEL spread sheets which are then emailed to the database manager for input into Access. Data is then interrogated and all discrepancies are communicated and resolved with field teams to ensure only properly verified data is stored in the Access database.

Location of data points
  • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
  • Specification of the grid system used.
  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Drill hole collars were recorded using a Garmin handheld GPS with an error margin of less than 5m. Hole positions are marked using tape and compass reducing relative error to less than 1metre along each drill line. The holes are surveyed using a DGPS with centimetre accuracy. Coordinates are reported in the WGS84-UTM35N Grid system.

Data spacing and distribution
  • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
  • Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada

The diamond drilling program is designed to delineate the down-dip extensions of the mineralised zones.

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
  • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
  • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada

Drillholes were oriented perpendicularly to the interpreted strike of the mineralised zone already drill delineated by the previous drilling.

Sample security
  • The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples were collected under strict supervision of the Senior Exploration Geologist. Bagged samples were then labelled and sealed and stored on site in a locked dwelling for transport to the laboratory. Samples were transported to the laboratory in a sealed vehicle under supervision of a contracted logistics company.

Audits or reviews
  • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

The Competent Person for the Exploration Results has not visited the site due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. However, the Competent Person has reviewed all of the historical QAQC data and checked assays with the original laboratory reports and is satisfied that the exploration work has been carried out in a satisfactory manner.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement and land tenure status
  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

The project comprises two Exploitation Permits (Permisd'Exploitation), PE5046 and PE5049.These are owned by a joint venture company, Giro Goldfields Sarl, formed between Amani Consulting Sarl (65%) and Société Minière de Kilo-Moto SA (SOKIMO) (35%), both DRC registered entities. Amani Gold holds 85% of Amani Consulting. Tenure is in good standing.

Exploration done by other parties
  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

The licensed area has not been systematically explored since the end of Belgian colonial rule in 1960. Two field visits were conducted in the area, the first in 2010 by the "Office des Mines d'Or de Kilo-Moto" (OKIMO), and the second in December 2011 by Universal Consulting SPRL, working for Amani Consulting.

Following a review of historical and previous exploration data, Panex Resources Inc. conducted a first RC drilling campaign at the Giro prospect between December 2013 and February 2014, completing 57 holes for 2,888m.

Geology
  • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

The geological setting is comprised mostly of volcano-sedimentary rocks from the Kibalian complex, with multiple granites and granitoid intrusions. A network of faults seems to have been reactivated at different intervals.

Kebigada

At the Giro Gold Project, the main lithologies hosting the mineralisation are saprolite, quartz veins and stringers and silicified volcano-sediments. Mineralisation is associated with quartz veining and silicification of host rocks along a major NW trending shear zone. Generally, higher gold grades are associated with greater percentages of sulphide (pyrite) and silicification.

Drill hole Information
  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
    • easting and northing of the drill hole collar
    • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
    • dip and azimuth of the hole
    • down hole length and interception depth
    • hole length.
  • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Drill hole collar data and main intervals are shown in Table 1.

Elevation data was recorded using a Garmin handheld GPS. Once the programme is completed all drill hole collars will be surveyed with a DGPS to accurately establish position and elevation.

Data aggregation methods
  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada

Each sample generally represented 1m of diamond drilling however lithological and structural contacts are taken in consideration and intervals adjusted accordingly.

The intersections reported were weighted by length to calculate the mean grades over sample intervals.

Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
  • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
  • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').

Diamond Core Drilling - Kebigada

The drill holes were drilled with dips of -55°.

Drilling has indicated that the drill holes were drilled normal to the foliation but structural logging suggests mineralisation is associated with multiple structural orientations which makes it difficult to ascertain the true structural orientation controlling mineralisation.

True widths could not be determined as dip of mineralisation is still not clear with limited overlap in drill holes but is estimated to be 50-60% when using the dip of the regional foliation.

Diagrams
  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Table 1 shows the drill collar positions, Figure 2 shows a cross section with reported results. All mineralised intervals are reported in Table 6.

Balanced reporting
  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

Drill holes drilled in the completed program are shown in Table 1 and all the results received for Kebigada which are reported in Table 6, according to the data aggregation method described previously. All high grade intercepts are reported as included intervals in Table 2.

Other substantive exploration data
  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
Further work
  • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Kebigada results are being assessed on an ongoing basis and additional holes planned and drilled when deemed necessary. A number of significant soil anomalies in the immediate vicinity of the main Kebigada ore body will be tested with shallow RC drilling.

SOURCE: Amani Gold Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697934/Amani-Gold-OTCBRYYF-Drilling-Confirms-Broad-Gold-Mineralization-Zones-at-Kebigada-41moz-Gold-Deposit

