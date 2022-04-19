Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2022) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("Lorne Park" or the "Company") today announced it has been recognized as part of The Financial Times ("FT") list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022. The award is presented by FT and Statistica Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Lorne Park was ranked number 199 overall and ranked first of the Canadian companies in the financial services sector.

"Lorne Park is honoured to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas," said Robert Sewell, President and CEO. "This achievement is a further testament to our team's dedication to outstanding client service and our unique investment offering."

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies ranks companies with the strongest compounded annual revenue growth between 2017 and 2020. Lorne Park grew 62.1% during that period, and in 2021 grew 34.3% year-over-year. Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only the top 500 firms are named to the list. Lorne Park, along with the other winners, will be published in the special print issue of The Financial Times on April 28.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

Lorne Park was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. Lorne Park's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

About Bellwether Investment Management Inc.

Bellwether is a boutique investment manager that offers tailored investment solutions for affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts utilizing its proprietary "Disciplined Dividend Growth" Investment Process. Bellwether provides discretionary investment management focused on North American Dividend Growth investing and is dedicated to serving the distinct needs of affluent families. Bellwether's suite of investment solutions includes Canadian, US and global equity and fixed income strategies. Bellwether is a subsidiary of Lorne Park, and is registered as a portfolio manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, an exempt market dealer in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and an investment fund manager in Ontario and Quebec.

