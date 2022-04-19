Lleida.net increased the number of Registered Electronic Contracts sent by more than 75 percent in the first quarter of 2022

MADRID, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) has recorded a significant increase in the number of SaaS units it sent on behalf of its customers in the first quarter of 2022, with product lines growing by more than 75 percent over the same period last year.

According to a regulatory announcement sent to the market today, the company revealed yet another quarter of production data showing its consolidation as a European leader in its industry.

The line that experienced the most robust growth the was API Standard Registered Electronic Contracts (branded as Click&Sign API), which grew by 75.33 percent over the same period in 2021, or almost 1.5 million more SaaS units sent.

The traffic of this service came mostly from telecom and insurance companies contracting in Europe, consumer finance in Latin America, Spain, and Eastern Europe, lending services by fintech companies in Spain and Latin America, and healthcare contracting in that region.

Similarly, during the first quarter of 2022, the production of the Click&Sign PRO line, used by corporations to manage their clients' contracting processes reliably and securely, grew.

The so-called PRO circuits are complex contracting circuits in which several variables must be analyzed before the actual contracting is carried out.

In this area, the company recorded some 278,000 SaaS units or 21.93 percent more than last year's first quarter.

Lleida.net customers sent more than four million registered emails in the first three months of the year, or 10.97 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

"Lleida.net's business model has proven one more quarter its absolute consolidation, and the capacity we have been able to generate to allow our corporate and individual customers to cope with their electronic contracting, notification, and signature needs solidly," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the listed company.

In another chapter, the company also recorded a significant increase in its SMS line, with a 15.3 percent growth in its Registered SMS line compared to the previous year, to 1.7 million messages.

The company's customers also activated 1.29 million Registered SMS contracts, or 2.96 percent more than at the beginning of 2021.

All of Lleida.net's technology has been developed over the last few years on a proprietary basis, which has enabled it to consolidate its position as the European benchmark player in the Registered electronic notification, signature, and contracting industry.

The company, founded in 1995, has more than 16 million shares outstanding, which are traded on Euronext Growth, OTCQX in New York, and BME Growth in Madrid.

It has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the industry worldwide.

The company was founded in 1995 and has offices in 18 countries and clients in more than 50.