WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 9:30 AM PT.

WidePoint management's presentation will be webcast and available for replay here.

To book a one-on-one investor meeting, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please register here. To receive additional information, please contact WYY@gatewayir.com.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Digital Billing & Analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/697128/WidePoint-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-in-Las-Vegas-on-Wednesday-May-4-2022