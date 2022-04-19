Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission : EHNAC Announces Criteria Updates to Trusted Network Accreditation Program and Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Program

Open for public review through June 21, updated criteria to align with Final TEFCA, include addition of CARIN Code of Conduct

SIMSBURY, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, today announced that it has posted new versions of program criteria for three of its accreditation programs for public review - the Trusted Network Accreditation Program (TNAP-QHIN) and the Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation Program (TDRAAP-Basic and TDRAAP-Comprehensive). The process for commenting on the criteria is open through June 21, 2022.

Key updates to both Basic and Comprehensive Trusted Dynamic Registration and Authentication Accreditation Programs (TDRAAP) include the addition of CARIN Code of Conduct criteria for applicable organizations. Developed through an industry collaboration, the Trusted Network Accreditation Program (TNAP-QHIN) has been revised to align with the final publication of Trusted Exchange Framework and the Common Agreement (TEFCA). This program is designed for organizations that desire to become Qualified Health Information Networks (QHIN)* by providing Health Information Networks with a structured and comprehensive means of demonstrating the requirements of aligning with the TEFCA Common Agreement (CA) and QHIN Technical Framework (QTF). Earlier this year, EHNAC announced a partnership with HITRUST® to ensure the privacy and security requirements for TNAP align with the current guidance for TEFCA. (Only the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) reviews and approves Qualified Health Information Networks (QHIN's) under TEFCA).

"As our industry continues to make great strides towards full interoperability in the healthcare ecosystem, it's crucial that we work in collaboration with all stakeholders and leaders to address and overcome the many barriers that will continue to arise during this journey," said Lee Barrett, executive director and CEO of EHNAC. "The proposed enhancements made to three of EHNAC's programs are designed to ensure compliance and stakeholder-trust and mitigate risk as organizations address these ever evolving legislative and regulatory revisions."

The three enhanced criteria programs and the new version numbers associated include:

TDRAAP-Basic - Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation Program Basic (V1.3)

TDRAAP-Comprehensive - Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation Program Comprehensive (V1.3)

TNAP-QHIN - Trusted Network Accreditation Program (V2.0)

Visit www.ehnac.org for more details or to review the latest EHNAC criteria and submit feedback during this comment period through the Criteria Comment Form.

The EHNAC criteria for each of its accreditation programs will establish the foundational requirements for measuring an organization's ability to meet/align with federal and state healthcare reform mandates such as HIPAA/HITECH, 21st Century Cures Act, TEFCA and other mandates and best practices like NIST, for health care organizations focusing on the areas of privacy, security, cybersecurity, breach handling, confidentiality, best practices, procedures and assets.

Healthcare industry stakeholders are encouraged to regularly visit www.ehnac.org to download and review the latest EHNAC criteria versions in full detail. Applicant candidates commencing the accreditation or re-accreditation process in 2022 will be required to adhere to these updated criteria versions.

*Only the ONC-established Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) can designate that a Health Information Network is a QHIN.

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST CSF Assessor, making it the only organization with the ability to provide both EHNAC accreditation and HITRUST CSF certification.

EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org, contact info@ehnac.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

