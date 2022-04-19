Altamira Therapeutics: Altamira Reaches COVAMID Trial Enrollment Midpoint for Bentrio in Acute COVID-19

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that that it has reached the midpoint for enrollment in its COVAMID clinical investigation of its Bentrio nasal spray in patients with acute COVID-19.

COVAMID is a randomized, placebo controlled clinical trial to evaluate the ability of Bentrio nasal spray to reduce the SARS-CoV-2 viral load in the nose, alleviate COVID-19 signs and symptoms, and decrease the frequency of COVID-19 related hospital admissions. In the COVAMID trial, 136 confirmed (via a positive PCR test) COVID-19 patients will be randomized at a 2:1:1 ratio to receive for 10 days either Bentrio, a placebo (Bentrio minus its key mineral component), or no treatment, followed by a 10-day observation phase. Depending on the outcomes from a pre-specified blinded interim analysis, the number of participants may be increased to a maximum of 180 COVID-19 patients. The COVAMID study began in Bulgaria in early March 2022.

"We are pleased to have reached this important interim milestone in the COVAMID trial," commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutics' founder, Chairman and CEO. "Clinically, we have already demonstrated the protective effects of Bentrio against airborne allergens. With COVAMID, we expect similar results for airborne viruses, which will be essential for the broader marketing of Bentrio as a viral infection therapeutic. So far, multiple in vitro studies with Bentrio on human nasal epithelia cells have demonstrated a significant reduction of the viral titer with either prophylactic or therapeutic applications."

The Company plans to extend the COVAMID trial to North Macedonia, which borders Bulgaria to the west, and possibly also to India. Subject to sufficient COVID-19 incidence rates in the study countries, the Company expects to complete the study during the third quarter of 2022.

About Bentrio

Bentrio (AM-301) is a drug-free nasal spray intended for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. Upon application into the nose, Bentrio forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of viruses or allergens with cells; in addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge and to humidify the nasal mucosa. Together, this is designed to reduce the risk of upper respiratory tract viral infections and promote alleviation of allergic symptoms. In human nasal epithelium cells infected by SARS-CoV-2, Bentrio was shown to reduce the infectious viral load by more than 99% when used for prevention. Further, Bentrio was effective in slowing the growth of the viral titer when treatment started only 24 or 30 hours after infection. In allergy, a clinical investigation in a pollen challenge chamber demonstrated a significant reduction in the main symptoms of allergic rhinitis with the protective effect setting in rapidly and lasting for 4 hours.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore / SemaPhore platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio; commercial) or the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®, Phase 3). Founded in 2003, it is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com.

Forward-looking Statements

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the approval, timing of commercialization and commercial success of AM-301, Altamira Therapeutics' need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the timing and conduct of clinical trials of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the clinical utility of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira Therapeutics' intellectual property position and Altamira Therapeutics' financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Altamira Therapeutics' capital structure, including future securities offerings.

