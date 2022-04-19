Anzeige
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a ~$16 Million Initial Public Offering for Sharps Technology, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a ~$16 Million Initial Public Offering for Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS).

About Sharps Technology, Inc.

Sharps Technology, Inc. is a medical device company addressing global issues while engineering a safer future for healthcare providers and people everywhere through compassionate innovation. Sharps Provensa is the Company's premier line of smart safety syringes that eliminate accidental needlestick injuries, prevent needle reuse, and reduce wasted medicine and vaccines-while retaining the intuitive simplicity of traditional syringes.

For more information, please visit www.SharpsTechnology.com

Sharps Technology Company Profile: Valuation & Investors | PitchBook

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Shape, logo Description automatically generated

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697975/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-16-Million-Initial-Public-Offering-for-Sharps-Technology-Inc-NASDAQ-STSS

