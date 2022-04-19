PUBLICATION OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTATION

Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) informs its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Pavillon Vendôme 7 place Vendôme 75001 PARIS.

The SEB S.A. 2022 Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live in video format on the Company's website, www.groupeseb.com, unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast. The replay will be available on the Company's website by the end of the fifth business day after May 19, 2022.

In view of the uncertainties resulting from the current context relating to COVID, the Company may be obliged to modify, subject to legal provisions, the procedures for the holding of, participation in and voting at the 2022 Combined Shareholders' Meeting of SEB S.A. In any event, the Company invites its shareholders to consult the Company's website www.groupeseb.com to keep abreast of the latest news and final procedures relating to the 2022 Combined Shareholders' Meeting of SEB S.A.

Shareholders are also encouraged to give preference to the transmission of all requests for documents and/or questions by electronic means.

Shareholders may vote in person on the day of the Meeting, but may also vote by mail or by proxy without attending the Meeting in person, as follows:

by mail using the voting form; or

- by Internet on the secure voting platform Votaccess; or

- by giving proxy to the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting or to any other individual or legal entity.

Shareholders are also reminded that they can also address their questions by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt to the following address: SEB S.A, Shareholder Service, 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Ecully; by email to the following address: actionnaires@groupeseb.com. Questions must be received by SEB S.A. no later than the fourth working day preceding the date of the General Meeting, i.e. no later than Friday, May 13, 2022. These questions must be accompanied, for holders of bearer shares, by a certificate of registration in the shareholder's account dated at the earliest from the day of sending the written question.

The notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) n°37 of March 28, 2022. It contains the agenda and draft resolutions as approved by the Governing Council.

The convening brochure specifying the modalities of participation and voting at this Meeting, the agenda and the draft resolutions will be sent to the registered shareholders from 27 April 2022.

The above documents are available in the Shareholder Area of the Group's website: (https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/annual-general-meeting). We will regularly update this page with the information required.

The information referred to in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code is included in the 2021 Universal Registration Document, also available on Group's website at the following address: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance-news-and-publications.



Upcoming events 2022 April 28 after market close Q1 2022 sales and financial data May 19 3:00 p.m. Annual General Meeting July 21 before market opens H1 2022 sales and results October 24 after market closes 9-month 2022 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8 billion in 2021 and has more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA

No. RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €55,337,770 Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005763/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and IR Dept

Isabelle Posth

Raphaël Hoffstetter

comfin@groupeseb.com

Tel.: +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Dept

Cathy Pianon

Anissa Djaadi

com@groupeseb.com

Tel. 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00

Tel. 33 (0) 6 88 20 90 88

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70