Global Demand of Concrete Admixture Market Size & Share to Hit USD 24.68 Billion by 2028, at 5.9% CAGR Growth: Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global concrete admixture market was worth around USD 17.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 24.68 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.9 percent over the forecast period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as"Concrete Admixture Market By Product (Superplasticizers, Accelerators, Retarders, Water Reducers, Air Entraining Mixture, Fly Ash, Silicate Fume, Plasticizers, Synthetic CSH, Others), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Commercial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028."

Concrete Admixture Market: Overview

Concrete admixtures are used to improve the quality of concrete in the construction industry and rising demand for better infrastructure and advancing construction technologies are expected to boost the Concrete admixture market growth over the forecast period.

Rapid advancements in building technologies, increasing demand for sustainable construction, rising research and development, increasing availability of Concrete admixture, changing construction industry landscape, rapid infrastructural developments are some of the major factors that propel Concrete admixture market potential through 2028.

Rising costs of Concrete admixture and the presence of toxic and harmful chemicals in them are expected to act as major constraining factors for the Concrete admixture market over the forecast period.

Industry Dynamics:

Concrete Admixture Market: Growth Dynamics

Rising adoption of super plasticizers to Drive Concrete Admixture Market Growth

Super plasticizers are gaining massive popularity in recent times as they substantially reduce the requirement of water in construction and this is a major positive point for multiple construction companies as they are looking for alternatives to reduce the use of water in activity. These admixtures provide all these benefits without compromising the integrity and strength of the construction.

Concrete Admixture Market: Restraints

Adverse Impact on Environment and Human Health

The increasing cost of basic and intermediate chemicals used in the formulation of concrete admixtures is anticipated to prove a major obstacle in Concrete admixture market growth and this is expected to be a major issue as the sustainability trend bolsters. The rising demand to reduce the use of harmful chemicals is expected to adversely affect sales of Concrete admixture through 2028.

Global Concrete Admixture Market: Segmentation

The global concrete admixture market is segregated based on product, application, and region.

By Product, the market is divided into superplasticizers, accelerators, retarders, water reducers, air entraining mixture, fly ash, silicate fume, plasticizers, synthetic CSH, and others. The air-entraining admixtures segment is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its characteristic ability to stabilize microscopic air bubbles in concrete which makes it a more strong solution and improves the overall quality of construction

By Application, the concrete admixture market is segmented into residential, non-residential, commercial. The residential application segment is expected to see rapid growth in multiple regions owing to rising urbanization and increasing demand for housing on a global scale. Leading markets for this segment are expected to be India, China, and the Unites States. The non-residential and commercial segments are expected to be propelled by rising industrialization on a global scale and are expected to see the fastest growth through 2028.

Recent Developments

In February 2022 - leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products named Euclid Chemical announced the launch of new concrete admixtures at World of Concrete event. The new high performance admixtures are called EUCOSHIELD, EUCON ECO-STRENGTH, and EUCON AM-10L.

List of Key Players of Concrete Admixture Market:

Bosch Packaging Technology

Krones AG

Optima Packaging Group GmbH

Pro Mach Inc.

Gebo Cermex

IMA S.p.A.

Festo Corporation

Combi Packaging Systems LLC

DS Smith plc

Schneider Packaging Equipment.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Concrete Admixture Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Concrete Admixture Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.9% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Concrete Admixture Market was valued approximately USD 17.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 24.68 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. India and China are expected to lead the demand for concrete admixtures market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Concrete Admixture Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Concrete Admixture Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Concrete Admixture Market Industry?

What segments does the Concrete Admixture Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Concrete Admixture Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 17.5 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 24.68 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.9% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Bosch Packaging Technology, Krones AG, Optima Packaging Group GmbH, Pro Mach Inc., Gebo Cermex, IMA S.p.A., Festo Corporation, Combi Packaging Systems LLC, DS Smith plc, Schneider Packaging Equipment. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/404

Regional Dominance:

The Concrete admixture market in the Asia Pacific region leads the global concrete admixture market and is expected to account for a dominant share throughout the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have fueled the demand for infrastructure in this region and this is expected to majorly increase the construction activity in this region and drive the demand for Concrete admixture through 2028. India and China are expected to lead the demand for concrete admixtures market in the Asia Pacific region.

The market for concrete admixture in Europe is anticipated to exhibit lucrative opportunities for Concrete admixture manufacturers and is projected to be a significant contributor to the global Concrete admixture market landscape over the forecast period. Sustainability is expected to be a major trend governing Concrete admixture market growth in this region through 2028.

Global Concrete Admixture Market is segmented as follows:

Concrete Admixture Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Superplasticizers

Accelerators

Retarders

Water reducers

Air entraining mixture

Fly ash

Silicate fume

Plasticizers

Synthetic CSH

Others

Concrete Admixture Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Commercial

Concrete Admixture Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

