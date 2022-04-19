Anzeige
19.04.2022
ManoMano, Europe's leading DIY, home & garden marketplace, further invests in the UK, its fastest growing market, by launching new B2B service dedicated to professionals

LONDON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

ManoMano Founders Christian Raisson and Philippe de Chanville

  • On the back of triple-digit growth in the UK in 2021, ManoMano is launching a brand new service, ManoManoPro, aimed at making the lives of UK professionals simpler, this April

  • First launched in France in 2019, where 1 in 4 construction workers are now signed up, ManoMano Pro's founders have ambitious plans for the platform to soon represent 50% of their total UK business

  • Hailed as the UK's first DIY marketplace specifically created for traders, the platform offers over 1M products from over 4,900 sellers

  • With 40% of the brand's total revenue now coming from outside France, founders Philippe de Chanville and Christian Raisson know that growing their presence in DIY-centric markets like the UK is key to continued, strong brand growth

  • By launching in the UK, ManoManoPro addresses a potential market of €65 billion, driven by more than one million trade companies with fewer than 10 employees, who currently rely on traditional physical bricks & mortar stores for their business

  • The marketplace platform delivers a number of best-in-class features for the UK's trade and construction workers:
    - Bespoke product offer according to a trader's specific business area
    - Orders delivered straight to your projects or renovation sites: find your products anytime, anywhere via our online catalogue with 24h delivery on key items
    - Expert advice through a team of specialists available by telephone, email or online chat from Monday to Friday (8am-6pm)
  • Philippe de Chanville, ManoMano co-founder says: "The UK market is of huge importance as we build our brand throughout Europe. With a digital-savvy population of traders, we hope that this platform becomes their back-pocket go-to for all their tools and materials in the future. Our ambition is to continue to grow market share in the UK and for the Pro platform to soon represent 50% of our business."

  • The brand's USP is that it has been created for the trade, by the trade and hopes to give workers back an hour of their day, every day - a reassuring commitment considering 60% of UK traders are predicting 2022 to be their busiest yet*

  • With Covid 19 significantly accelerating the digitisation of the UK DIY market, this desktop and app-based platform is launching at the right time to deliver time and cost saving efficiencies to a buoyant UK market - with over 5,000 pre-registrations already, ahead of launch

  • ManoMano has also grown its staff significantly to support the launch of Pro, up 35% from 650 to 1000 since 2021, with further growth predicted

* Rated People Home Improvements Trends Report, 2022

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799782/ManoMano.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
