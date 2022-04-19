The "Regulatory Report: Q&A What the EU TPD Means for CBD" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EU institutions have started a process that may eventually result in the revision of the two main European Union directives that harmonize to some extent the regulatory and fiscal framework of tobacco products for European member states: the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) and the Tobacco Excise Directive (TED).

The report looks at how this relates to hemp products, and in turn how it will change the current framework in place for such products.

Key Topics Covered:

What is the EU doing?

What are the TPD and the TED? What do they regulate?

Why is this relevant for hemp products?

Which hemp products are most likely to be affected?

Why are the TPD and the TED being reviewed?

Specifically, which products have emerged and become problematic?

What is the expected timeline for these revisions to be concluded?

What may change for hemp products intended for inhalation or smoking?

Which countries will be affected?

Will products produced in the EU but intended for international markets be affected?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ncgela.

