ViewSonic Unveils ColorPro VP76 Series, the World's First Professional Color Monitor with an Extended ColorPro Wheel

Instant, Comprehensive Color Control, and Ultra-Fast Speed Designed for Pro-Creators

BREA, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, launches the award-winning ColorPro professional-grade VP2776 monitor. Crafted with precise color in mind, it features an exclusive ColorPro Wheel, which includes a built-in color calibrator for long-term color accuracy, and a wide Mac-compatible color gamut.