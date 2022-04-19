Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Expands Global Presence On Amazon Boosting Revenue

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK: BRGO) , a US holding corporation and global leader in eCommerce and fashion tech is poised for a record-breaking year based on promising Q1 sales of its' fast-growing DTC (direct to consumer) fashion jewelry brand Aphrodite's Amazon store. During this quarter alone, Amazon sales accounted for over a quarter million in sales. And, meteorically since its launch last August, Amazon has been the second highest-grossing marketplace for Aphrodite's and steadily has been increasing its percentage of total sales. This quarter it surpassed last year's figures, now accounting for over 25% of total sales. In less than a year, Amazon is stratospherically almost closing on a million dollars in revenue.

Aphrodite's plans this year to vigorously pursue hyper-growth opportunities while connecting with and increasing its' global customer base. This includes expanding in leading marketplaces like Amazon which in 2021 had Worldwide revenue of $469.82 billion, an increase of 21.7% from $386.06 billion from the previous year. In Q2, the brand will launch Amazon in the United Kingdom and potentially other lucrative markets. This is springboarding off a successful launch in Canada in which the top product shot up to #1 in jewelry gift sets within a mere 2 months.

"After all the IOS14 changes last year, which rocked Facebook and Instagram sellers last year, I am happy to see a huge growth opportunity in Amazon and Etsy. We are now using brand new methods that are not privy to regular Amazon sellers, in order to scale and gain momentum. Scaling into this new direction will give us more sustainability, less volatility, and a one-stop shop for fast shipping through "Prime" 2-day shipping. People around the globe, especially in the USA, have gotten used to the fast ship models. So we are aggressively going after these ourselves." Jonathan Foltz, President of Aphrodite's shared.

He added, "We're working hard to meet the demand of consumers during Mother's Day by offering more than six times as many products on Amazon US, and we're continuing to add more. We're also building out our branded Amazon store and entering the UK market. The future of experiential gifting continues to look bright, and with the upcoming Mother's Day, we see a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our rapid growth in this key platform."

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International, added, "Year to date, we've grown not just our Amazon sales, but overall sales, particularly during Valentine's Day, but we're not stopping there. We have established a strong and sustainable sales channel, and now we are rapidly expanding our product line to include high-quality, complementary products that build on our current successful offerings on Amazon."

He continued, "And, we're entering into new exciting markets with an omnichannel sales strategy that is increasingly important as shoppers are purchasing across multiple channels. This will give us additional opportunities to quickly scale globally and speed up the growth of our brand. We are poised to have a strong finish this year with a significant impact in the eCommerce and emerging technology space."

Bergio plans to solidify its leadership in the eCommerce and luxury goods niche by leveraging emerging technologies, broadening market reach, and launching into new sales platforms like Bigcommerce. This 3-prong strategy coupled with its digitally native label, Aphrodite's, continued successful expansion of Amazon and other key distribution channels positions the company for a monumental trajectory this year.

All sales figures and data for Amazon are preliminary, unaudited, and are based on the information currently available to the Company through its sales reporting system.

About Aphrodite's

Aphrodite's is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion jewelry, marketing, and technology company best known for its unique and meaningful gifting experiences with custom-designed boxes and heartfelt cards. It grossed over $30 million in sales in 3.5 years with $10 million of this generated during the 2020 pandemic year. The brand features jewelry, sunglasses, and watches showcasing an array of necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and anklets. For more information on Aphrodite's, please visit www.aphrodites.com .

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

