Talenthouse AG releases financial results of the calendar year 2021, showing a 32% growth in revenues

Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

- Talenthouse revenues grew by 32% like-for-like in 2021

- Adjusted EBITDA was ($5m) vs ($11.2m) in 2020

- Talenthouse completed two successful acquisitions, Jovoto and EyeEm, adding nearly $10m to revenue and trebling the size of its creative community

- Talenthouse also started billing revenue on two of its new products in the year, contributing $1.4m in revenues

- Nearly 10m members to the Talenthouse community added in 2021. It now stands at 14.7m members.

BAAR, Switzerland, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talenthouse (SIX: THAG), one of the leading technology platforms connecting creatives and brands globally, today announces its non-audited combined financial results of the calendar year 2021. The results show strong growth in revenues and a reduction in adjusted operating losses. Revenues, excluding the impact from acquisitions, are up by 32% and up by 374% including acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA shows a loss of $(5.0)m against a loss of $(11.2)m in the prior year, as Talenthouse continues investing heavily in future growth.

Commenting on the results, Clare McKeeve, CEO, says: "We are very pleased with the 2021 performance. Organic growth was up over 30% thanks to increases in sales coverage, strong repeat customers and the contribution from Reality House and Untitled, two new products we launched in 2021. We also completed two successful acquisitions, Jovoto and EyeEm, which transformed the scale of our business and broadened our value proposition to include stock photography and innovation. With the intended completion of the acquisition of Coolabi (where we currently own 33%) later this quarter, we are break-even for 2021 based on pro forma unaudited numbers with combined revenues of $25.7m.

In 2022, our focus will be on growth, including contributions from our platforms, launched at the end of 2021, ElloU, ElloWorks and Media Foundry, focusing on community empowerment. We are confident our operating initiatives and continued strong execution will help us achieve our goals for the financial calendar year 2022."

Chairman Roman Scharf, adds: "2021 was a transformational year for the Talenthouse business. Two significant acquisitions helped transform the business into a leading platform for the creator economy. Talenthouse now has the critical mass, in terms of sales, production capabilities, people, community and breadth of offering, to capitalize on the structural change in the way creative content is produced and sourced and capture its share of an addressable market that is worth more than $700bn."

The results presentation can be accessed here:

About Talenthouse AG

Talenthouse AG is a technology platform company, working with the world's largest creative community of over 14m members, to produce the highest quality digital content for many of the largest companies globally, including Netflix and Snap. Talenthouse AG, which unites the creative platforms of Talenthouse, EyeEm, Ello, Zooppa and Jovoto, is leading a structural shift in the way that creative content is produced, employing a platform business model to source content at the scale and quality required to keep pace with consumer demand in the digital age. In doing so, it is also opening up opportunities for a much larger pool of creative talent. The company is registered in Switzerland and operationally headquartered in London with offices in LA, NYC, Berlin, Venice and Philadelphia.

For more information visit: www.business.talenthouse.com

Stock exchange listing: SIX Swiss Exchange (www.six-swiss-exchange.com)

Ticker symbol: THAG (CH)

Security number: 1 081986

ISIN: CH0010819867

Contact: Talenthouse AG, Zugerstrasse 8a, CH-6340 Baar, Switzerland

IR and media contacts:

Investor Relations: Scott Lanphere invest@talenthouse.com

Media Relations: Brigitte Kaps

Phone +41 43 344 38 38 or Mob +41 79 289 2042 Brigitte@talenthouse.com

Disclaimer

This media release serves informational purposes and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation or an advertisement to buy any shares of Talenthouse AG in any jurisdiction. This media release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services. Such prospectus was published exclusively for the purposes of the listing of shares of Talenthouse AG on SIX Swiss Exchange. Such prospectus was not published for the purposes of a share offering. It can be downloaded on invest.talenthouse.com or is available free of charge at Talenthouse AG, Zugerstrasse 8a, 6340 Baar, Switzerland (e-mail: invest@talenthouse.com; phone: +41 43 344 38 38).

This media release and the information contained therein are not being issued in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or the European Economic Area and must not be distributed within or to such countries or via publications with a general circulation in such countries.

In the United Kingdom, this media release is only directed (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order.

This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the views and assumptions of Talenthouse AG as of this date and Talenthouse AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media release.