Global Efficacy Testing Market to Reach $796.7 Million by 2026

The global market for Efficacy Testing estimated at US$425.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$796.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$503.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is being driven by regulations for the safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products. Increasing support from governments across the world for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, coupled with increasing investments for research and development activities in these sectors contributes to market growth. Moreover, the growing application of antimicrobial efficacy testing for different types of medical devices, in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, and R&D investments in the life sciences space are anticipated to boost the market.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Market growth is dominated by the consumables segment, which is attributed to continual demand for bulk procurement and regular purchases of consumables.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $149.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $107.7 Million by 2026

The Efficacy Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$149.1 Million in the year 2021. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$107.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.

The US dominates market growth due to heavy investments into research and development by several pharmaceutical vendors. Demand for efficacy testing in the US is further driven by stringent regulations for drug development, and increasing government funding for research activities in the area of life sciences.

Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the rising demand for pharmaceuticals in the region. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing consumer health awareness, and increased government expenditure on the region's healthcare infrastructure as well as quality control safety testing outsourcing in the Asian countries.

Services Segment to Reach $112 Million by 2026

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$50.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$98.1 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

A Prelude to Efficacy Testing

Global Efficacy Testing Market Poised for Steady Growth

US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth

Anti-microbial/Preservative Efficacy Testing to Register Rapid Growth

Disinfectant Efficacy Testing Dominates

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured)

Eurofins Scientific SE

Merck KGaA

WuXi AppTec

SGS S.A

bioMerieux

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Pacific Biolabs Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Rising Importance of Preservative Efficacy Testing

Challenge Organisms

Testing Techniques

Challenges

Conclusion

Preservation Technique for Paraben-Free Cosmetics

Development of Alternative Techniques of Preservation

Adoption of Hurdle Technology

Preservative Systems in Liquid Dietary Supplements

Preservative Efficacy Test (PET) for Cosmetics

Efficacy Testing for Cosmetics

Techniques Employed for Demonstrating Effectiveness of Disinfectants

Categorization of Test Types

Surface Testing

Additional Tests Mandated for the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the USP

Contact Time Defined

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Efficacy Testing

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma Efficacy Testing

Aging Population Propels the Demand for Ethicacy Testing in End-use Applications

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for Efficacy Testing

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for Efficacy Testing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Consumables Segment Leads the Market

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

