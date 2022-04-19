Capstone Financial Group Names New Company President

Carl Norman to Succeed Capstone Founder, Dan Smith

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Following the unfortunate loss of Dan Smith to COVID-19 earlier this year, Capstone Financial Group has officially announced its next President, Carl Norman . Norman previously served for more than six years as Managing Director for Capstone, working directly with after-market manufacturers and major automotive brands and investors in the automotive space. As President, Norman will continue to bring insight and experience to all stakeholders in the automotive technologies space, and will also work to continue building Capstone's team of financial and business experts.

"Dan Smith was an inspirational leader to us all," said Norman. "His untimely loss is a reminder that relationships, business success, and personal achievement all go hand in hand. It is in that spirit that Capstone intends to keep championing the creative minds and great innovators still waiting to be discovered in this industry. Our greatest hope is to build on what Dan established in a way that would make him proud.

Capstone has spent the past few years orchestrating mergers & acquisitions, start-up financing, and other financial solutions for a broad range of industry players, including:

Private Equity and Investment Firms

ClearLake, Harren Equity Partners, Kinderhook Industries, Mangrove Equity Partners, Superior Capital Partners LLC

Tier 1 Automotive Companies

Powerflow Inc., Solutions Plastik, American Best Car Parts, Lund International, Melling Engine Parts, RectorSeal, Rostra Precision Controls, Warn Industries, Xenon

Start-Ups and Emerging Brands

Blue Magic, Fabtech, Go Rhino Products, Grizzly Products, Ground Effects, Quest Industries, Retrax, Superwinch, Trenz, Truxedo, Autologue, EV Safe Charge

Going forward, Norman will provide senior-level oversight to all deals and be responsible for due diligence efforts, reporting, and strategic relationship management. He is a certified public accountant with more than 40 years of experience in public, private, and non-profit organizations with a background that also includes work with multiple "Big Four" accounting firms, IPOs, Private Placements, Venture Capital, Private Equity, Sale-Leasebacks, Chapter 11 workouts, and company turnarounds. Before joining Capstone, Norman was formerly the Chief Financial Officer for St. Joseph of the Pines senior healthcare network, and CEO of MountainTop Properties, Inc.. Other leadership-level experience includes time as Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO of CSX Resorts, Assistant Vice President-Finance of CSX Corporation, and a Management Consultant at Deloitte. Norman is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology and earned an MBA from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

