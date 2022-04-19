Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2022) - Higher Yields Consulting, the leading international cannabusiness consulting firm, today announced that it will be a sponsor at the Benzinga Cannabis Conference, the leading cannabis investment conference in North America in Miami on April 20-21, 2022. The company provides professional business development services to cannabis startups, existing operators and local, state and federal governments - both domestically and internationally.

"We're proud to sponsor one of the industry's most prestigious events that brings together cannabis entrepreneurs, investors and market leaders," stated Cory Waggoner, founder and CEO of Higher Yields. "We look forward to meeting with industry leading executives and investors to discuss the state of the industry and identify growth opportunities in cannabis and psychedelics."

High Yields' clients span from conceptual startups to publicly traded Multi-State Operators to federal governments. The team determines and advises the feasibility of its client's potential endeavors and expansions of operators - from the onset working with federal and state governments, supporting them with regulatory structure and program development to create vertically integrated supply chains around the world.

The Higher Yields consulting team will be located at booth S38 and will be meeting with Multi-State Operators, investors, product manufacturers and vendors while at the conference. Representing the Higher Yields Consulting team at the conference will be Cory Waggoner, founder and chief executive officer, Anthony Adkins, chief revenue officer, Shannon Bustos, director of growth services, and Jesse Larson, director of design build and system limitation.

To set up a meeting with the Higher Yields Consulting team to discuss licensing, real estate, cultivation management, financial plans, facility design-build services, branding, marketing, compliance, banking access, etc. at the Benzinga Cannabis Conference, please send an email to book.

About Higher Yields Consulting

Higher Yields Consulting (Higher Yields) is a Denver-based, international cannabusiness consulting firm whose founding members have been successfully providing professional consulting services to the commercial cannabis and hemp industries since 2008. From licensing, real estate, cultivation management, financial plans, facility design-build services, Human Resource Services, branding, marketing, compliance, banking access and more, Higher Yields has decades of combined experience working closely with clients across the booming cannabis industry. The company has helped build more than four million square feet of cannabis facilities alone and offers an in-house marketing and branding team. Learn more and chat with us at higheryieldsconsulting.com.

