Trident Dental Laboratories: An Ongoing Commitment to Sustainability in the Dental Lab Industry

HAWTHORNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Since its inception, Trident Dental Laboratories has committed its business to furthering the oral health and wellness of its dental clients' patients across the United States. Inherent in that commitment is Trident's ongoing and ever-evolving commitment to sustainability practices - prioritizing the health and wellness of the planet and environment - throughout its business operations.

Going Green: Not Just a Catchphrase or Passing Trend

Embracing sustainable and 'green' practices isn't just a passing trend, but a global movement to protect the natural environment to ensure optimal health and wellness and for future generations.

Making a positive difference and improving the lives and health of others has always been a core driving principle at Trident, and that commitment extends to running our business with a passion for a healthy planet. Eco-friendly practices are a win-win, for our operations and those served by Trident Dental. Being 'green' helps Trident Dental work more efficiently, reducing waste, lowering operational costs, and passing those savings onto its customers.

How Trident Dental Labs Works to Advance Sustainability

Digital Invoicing

The company's dental laboratory business relies heavily on digital technology, and so does it's client invoicing system. The transition to digital invoicing as the default system for all customer orders alone will save more than 500,000 pieces of paper each year.

Digitization

Trident Dental Laboratories has also invested in expanding its case access portal, a move that reduces the need for paper copies of several key processes, while also offering greater control over lab-customer relationships.

The Trident Dental Advantage

Unparalleled Service

A customer-centric approach to service sets Trident Dental Laboratories apart from the competition. Whereas competitors are often reactive to customer care and service, Trident takes a proactive approach to anticipate the needs of its customers.

Expertise Where it Matters Most

Ranking among the best in the industry, its staff are highly trained and experienced in dealing with a broad range of restorative dental scenarios. Specializing in the integration of workflows, efficient operations, and unmatched quality, its team has the knowledge and capability to make every case a success.

Reliability Customers Can Count On

Operating to the highest standards, Trident helps practices take the variability out of their lab work and schedule. Known for speed, reliability, efficiency, and security, its operations deliver a consistency of quality that has earned it a reputation among the industry's best.

About Trident Dental Laboratories

Established in 1988, for more than 30 years Trident Dental Laboratories has proudly served dentists, dental practices, and patients across the United States.

Specializing in dental restorations, combined with an award-winning team of industry experts, the company remains committed to quality and excellence of service, delivering amazing smiles with the best restorative solutions.

Those interested in learning more about Trident Dental Laboratories, its products or its sustainability initiatives are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 800-221-4831.

Website: https://tridentlab.com/

Phone Number: 800-221-4831

Email: customerservice@tridentlab.com

