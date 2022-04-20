Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.04.2022
WKN: A2QA4C ISIN: CA87618P2044 Ticker-Symbol: 7TK 
Frankfurt
19.04.22
21:37 Uhr
0,056 Euro
+0,004
+6,67 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
20.04.2022 | 00:08
66 Leser
Tarku Resources ltd: Tarku Announces Results From Its Annual General and Special Meeting

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSX-V:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the "Company" or "Tarku") is pleased to announce that at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on April 7, 2022, Tarku Shareholders have re-elected as directors: Bernard Lapointe, Julien Davy, Jeff Sheppard, Kyle Appleby and David Watkinson.

The shareholders have also approved to maintain the stock option plan as described in the Information Circular and to continue with Davidson & Company LLP. as the independent auditor of the Corporation.

Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors appointed the following persons as officers of the Corporation: Bernard Lapointe, Chairman of the Board, Julien Davy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kyle Appleby, Chief Financial Officer.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on new discoveries in favourable mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Arizona. In Arizona, in the famous Tombstone District, Tarku owns 100% of 29 km2 of the Silver Strike Project, which has been interpreted by management as similar to what is found at the Hermosa Project, located 80km west in Santa Cruz County, Arizona, which South32 acquired for USD 1.8 billion in 2018. In Quebec, Tarku owns 100% of the "Three A's" exploration projects, (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas Projects), in the Matagami Greenstone Belt, which has been interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt, and which has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc.

On behalf of Tarku Resources Ltd

Julien Davy,
President and CEO

Tarku Contact Information:
Email: investors@tarkuresources.com
Website: www.tarkuresources.com

Please follow @TarkuResources on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Tarku's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Tarku from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Tarku Resources Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698043/Tarku-Announces-Results-From-Its-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
