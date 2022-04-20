DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media and Games Invest SE: Important step onto US capital market. Shares now also traded on OTCQX under the Ticker "MDGIF" April 20, 2022 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has today been welcomed by OTC Markets Group for trading on OTCQX in the US - an important step for Media and Games Invest into the US capital markets improving access for US-Investors to MGI-shares. Media and Games Invest has qualified today to trade on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "MDGIF". OTC Markets Group is an operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 US and international securities providing international companies with the opportunity to make their shares more easily accessible to US investors. US investors can now find the current financial disclosures and real-time level 2 quotes for MGI on www.otcmarkets.com. The trading on OTCQX marks an important step for MGI in providing more transparent trading and tapping demand from US investors. As MGI is listed on two qualified international exchanges already (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm & Scale Segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange), the streamlined market standards enable MGI to utilize the home market reporting to make company information available in the U.S through OTCQX. To qualify for trading, MGI must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable security laws. Shares traded on the OTCQX Best Market are sourced via the Nasdaq FN Premier Stockholm or through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale Segment), which is expected to have a positive effect on the overall trading of the MGI shares. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



'We see increasing interest in MGI from US investors and are excited to now be traded on OTCQX providing easier access to the MGI share for US investors. US investors can now trade the MGI share in US dollars and during US hours by cross trading our shares on a fully regulated market in the US.', says Paul Echt, CFO of Media and Games Invest. About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX(R) Best Market, OTCQB(R) Venture Market and Pink(R) Open Market. Our OTC Link(R) Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com. Media Contact:

