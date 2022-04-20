Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2022) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Hedlin as Vice President, Corporate Finance of the Company, effective immediately.

Ms. Hedlin brings over 15 years of progressive finance experience, including a decade in equity research where she covered upstream international oil and gas companies, in addition to the emerging cannabis and clean tech industries. Since 2020, Ms. Hedlin has been supporting companies, including ReGen III, as an independent consultant offering a broad platform of services including corporate communications, investor relations, market research, financial modeling and analysis, and project management.

"We are thrilled to have Kim join the ReGen III team. Over the last year, Kim has proven an invaluable partner, leading the Company's early-stage international expansion initiatives in Europe and Latin America, laying the foundation for an enhanced ESG-focused IR strategy, and supporting the team through her extensive research and financial analysis skills. As the team works to close project financing, Kim will act as a liaison with public market regulators, investors and bankers while working closely with our senior management team to secure key agreements. In addition, Kim will continue to advance our larger global development plans by sourcing appropriate site and re-refinery targets and helping to manage our growing patent portfolio," stated Company President, Mark Redcliffe.

Ms. Hedlin is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan. Kim currently resides in Calgary, Alberta.

In connection with Ms. Hedlin's appointment, the Company issued 200,000 stock options at an exercise price of $1.64 per option. The options are valid for a period of two years and will vest in two equal tranches after nine and eighteen months from the date of grant.

Financing Update

With the winding down of FEL2 and the initiation of the FEL3 study, ReGen III continues to deliver updated due diligence materials to Export Development Canada, the U.S. based multi-billion-dollar, green energy infrastructure focused, private equity firm ("PE Firm") and other financial institutions.

Further to the Company's update on April 8, 2022, four draft Definitive Agreements have now been received from the PE Firm and the Company is in the process of finalizing terms across all four agreements.

Finally, to expand the Company's institutional audience, senior management also participated in a non-offering roadshow in late March.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech recycling company creating more sustainable solutions that include better environmental outcomes and compelling economics.

Last year, ReGen III engaged Koch Project Solutions, LLC ("KPS") to provide project execution management services leading up to the turnkey delivery of its new facility in Texas whereby, KPS will lead ReGen III's world class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams (PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies) through the completion of detailed design, construction, commissioning, and start-up. ReGen III has already signed a definitive offtake agreement with bp to purchase 100% of the Company's base oils produced at the proposed Texas re-refining facility.

