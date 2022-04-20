Review Rumble Ltd.: Best Bunding Environmental Audit Could Save Companies Millions in Fines

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Falling foul of state environmental bodies has never been more costly for businesses. Just last year, Victoria's Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) was granted sweeping new powers that could see severe polluters fined between $1.6-$3.2 million dollars and individuals can face jail time. And bodies in other states have a similar level of power to protect the environment.

It has been described as "world-leading legislation", and while that is good news for the environment, it can be very concerning for businesses who need to keep up to date with the latest in environmental protection. Earlier this year, one of Australia's biggest flower growers has been fined $70,000 for incorrectly applying a volatile chemical on its farm.

Best Bunding can help you stay on right side of the law with an environmental audit to make sure you are doing the right thing.

Their speciality is preventing oil leaks. Every year, 706 million gallons of waste oil leak into the ocean, wreaking havoc. Oil spills endanger not just marine creatures like fish and seashells, but also other species including marine birds, sea turtles, and other mammals.

Gordon Willis, head of Best Bunding, can come into your business and make sure that you are not in danger of oil spills or big fines.

"We're dedicated to providing the best goods and service possible. Our chemical resistance and mechanical product durability have been confirmed by the recognized laboratory, and our unique Bunding is developed to suit the operating and regulatory needs for the environment," said Wills.

Bunding is a constructed retaining wall that surrounds storage facilities that handle potentially hazardous substances, and it is necessary to protect the environment from oil spills and other chemicals.

Best Bunding believes that the world's ecosystem is extremely vulnerable and that a greater emphasis on spreading knowledge of best practices in water and energy must be placed in order to guarantee that future generations grow up in a healthy environment.

About Best Bunding

Best Bunding was founded in the year 2003 as Australia's first patent for flexible bundling. They specialize in supplying high-quality spill control and bunding solutions to industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, engineering, marine, and mining.

It is also one of the fastest-growing enterprises in terms of product transportation, with items being sent to Korea, Indonesia, Italy, and the United States.

