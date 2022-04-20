Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation (Code ISIN: FR0004034072, Symbol: XIL), the independent animation production programme distribution company announces today the publication of an initiation report by ODDO BHF, one of Europe's leading independent financial services companies specialising in research, execution and advisory.

In the initiation report, A content market pure player poised to ride the VOD wave, published on April 19, 2022, after the market close, ODDO BHF initiates the coverage of the stock with a buy recommendation and values the company at 53 euros per share.

Agenda

Publication of the 2021 Annual Report: 29 April 2022 (after market)

2022 first-half revenues: 21 July 2022 (after market)

2022 first-half results: 29 September 2022 (after market)

About Xilam

As a major player in the animation industry, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for children and adults, broadcast on television and on SVoD (Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, NBC Universal, etc.) and AVoD (YouTube, Facebook, etc.) platforms. With a global reputation for creativity and its capacity for innovation, an editorial and commercial expertise at the forefront of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player in a fast-growing market. Each year, Xilam, builds on its real successes and capitalises on powerful historical brands (Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko, Chicky, etc.) and new brands (Oggy Oggy in the pre-school sector, Mr. Magoo, Trico, etc.) which are consolidating and expanding a significant catalogue of more the 2,700 episodes and 3 feature films including the Oscar-nominated I Lost My Body. Xilam has unique GCI skills. Xilam employs more than 500 people, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Hô-Chi-Minh in Vietnam. Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B PEA SRD long Eligibility

About ODDO BHF

ODDO BHF is an independent Franco-German financial services group, with a history stretching back over 170 years. It was created from the alliance of a French family-owned business built up by five generations of stockbrokers and a German bank specialising in Mittelstand companies. With 2,500 employees (1,300 in Germany and Switzerland and 1,200 in France and Tunisia), and more than 145 billion euros in assets under management, ODDO BHF operates in three main businesses, based on significant investment in market expertise: private banking, asset management and corporate and investment banking. The Group has a specific ownership structure as 65% of its capital is held by the Oddo family and 25 by employees. This "partnership" ethos guarantees the long-term involvement of its teams. In 2021, ODDO BHF generated net banking income of 780 million euros, and at 31 December 2021, the Group had over 1 billion euros of shareholders' equity.

