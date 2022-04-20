Transparency Market Research: Automated Smart Locker System Market to Advance at CAGR of 10% During 2020-2030, Says TMR Report

Rise in the demand for compact smart locker solutions is helping in the expansion of the automated smart locker system market, which is projected to gain a valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2030

Rapid expansion of the ecommerce industry globally is creating sizable sales prospects in the global automated smart locker system market

ALBANY, N.Y., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated smart locker system market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period between 2020 and 2030, note analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Smart home solutions are being increasingly used in the residential sector across the globe. As a result, there has been rise in the adoption of next-gen security solutions and home solutions. Moreover, intelligent and modular locker systems are gaining popularity in the retail sector. Smart lockers are gaining traction, owing to their ability to provide real-time smart access to hotels cabinets and locker rooms. Hence, these solutions are being increasingly used to improve the mobile and digital engagement experience of guests in hotels. These factors are expected to result into fueling the sales opportunities in the automated smart locker system market.

Automated Smart Locker System Market: Key Findings

Smart home solution providers are increasing focus on the delivery of tailored connected system network that allow monitoring and management of different home activities. Besides, the adoption rate of automated smart locker systems is being increasing among smart home owners from many developed nations, as these devices allow receiving the delivery of items in their absence at homes. Hence, these systems assist in saving the time of customers as well as delivery service providers by avoiding the need for rearrangement of delivery of the items.

Smart locker solutions are in high demand among majority of delivery and logistics operators across the globe. These solutions help in the delivery of parcels at a pre-decided parcel point stations and users can collect their parcel from the nearby parcel point or station at their convenient timing by providing the authorization codes from their mobile applications. Hence, rising demand for connected device networks and smart locker systems by delivery service providers are likely to help the automated smart locker system market to be valued at US$ 1.8 Bn by 2030.

by 2030. Companies operating in the global automated smart locker system market are increasing efforts to spread awareness about the available products range in order to accelerate the adoption of automated smart locker solutions. Moreover, they are focusing on large-scale businesses to boost their product sales.

Initial cost of implementation and integration of smart lockers at residential sites as well as commercial spaces are high, which is one of the hurdles in the adoption of these systems. Hence, players are focusing on the development of cost-effective options.

Automated Smart Locker System Market: Growth Boosters

Smart lockers with compact sizes and ability to optimize package management processes are in high demand across educational campuses. This factor is boosting sales in the global automated smart locker system market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people from across the globe have shifted their focus on buying products through online channels. This factor is generating lucrative prospects in the global automated smart locker system market.

Automated Smart Locker System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Apex Supply Chain Technologies LLC

Agile Workspace Limited

Bradford Systems Corporation

Bell and Howell, LLC.

Creone AB

CaptureTech Corporation BV.

ecos systems GmbH

deister electronic GmbH

Keytracker Ltd

iLockerz Limited

LockTec GmbH

KIOSK Information Systems

Neopost

Meridian Kiosks

Pitney Bowes

Nuwco Ltd.

Signifi Solutions Inc.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

TZ Limited

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Automated Smart Locker System Market Segmentation

Component

Hardware (System)

Software

Services

Professional Services



Managed Services

End User

Commercial

Information Technology



Educational Institutions



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Hospitality



Transportation & Logistics



eCommerce & Retail



Travel & Tourism



Others (Utility, etc.)

Residential

Government

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

