Nomentia Oy: Nomentia and Medius enter a commercial partnership to strengthen their Go-to-Market activities in cash management and source-to-pay markets in the Nordics

HELSINKI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomentia, a leading provider of cash and treasury management solutions, today announced that it has entered into a commercial partnership with Medius, a leading name in AP automation and wider spend management solutions to further strengthen its market presence in the Nordic market. In March, Medius announced a partnership with Nomentia to simplify accounts payable (AP) and payment processes utilizing Nomentia's bank connectivity as a service capability.

The partnership is the next step in strengthening Nomentia's market-leading position in the Nordics. Nomentia automates business-to-business payment processing and offers integrations with over 10,800 banks globally, through host-to-host, SWIFT, and local connections.

Medius has significantly increased its market share in Finland during 2021 and entering the commercial partnership with Nomentia will further accelerate Medius's go-to-market strategy in Finland.

Martin Billenius, CRO EMEA and ASIA PAC Medius, says: "In 2021, Finland was one of the fastest growing markets for Medius. Starting a commercial partnership with Nomentia, one of Finland's leading corporate payment providers, will help Medius to keep increasing its growth in the Finnish market in the future as well.

"In the Nordics, pivotal changes are happening as P27 comes into effect. Nomentia has been one of the vendors that has been developing an offering to support organizations to become compliant, connect to banks, and digitalize their payment processes."

Jukka Sallinen, CEO at Nomentia, says: "The commercial partnership with Medius allows us to support more companies in the Nordics with their cash management challenges. We are confident that our strong product portfolio and our rapidly growing team will help our clients to improve their payment processes while ensuring compliance with the P27 requirements."

