Costero Brokers Ltd.: Clive Freeman and Hélène Stanway Join Costero Brokers' Board of Directors

LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers Ltd., a privately held London-based brokerage, announced today that Clive Freeman and Hélène Stanway have been appointed to its Board of Directors. Clive Freeman will assume the role effective April 1, 2022, and Hélène Stanway effective August 1, 2022, respectively.

Clive Freeman has over 45 years' experience in the London Insurance Market. His knowledge and expertise of all matters marine insurance has been gained from full range of small (ER Wood), medium (Gault Armstrong and Kemble) and multinational broking houses (Aon and Willis). Clive has been involved in a wide range of different types of insurance from the placing of insurance of the Greek Olympics to the complex multilayer insurance placements of modern fleets trading worldwide.

Hélène Stanway is a highly effective insurance leader with a proven track record in emerging technologies, innovation, operations, data, change and digital transformation. She actively combines the human element, design, and innovation alongside technology; simplifying and conforming complex processes, increasing efficiency, reducing time and cost alongside deploying relevant tools to achieve desired strategic goals. Hélène has received various honors and awards from Women in IT, Business Insurance, Lloyd's List, and more. In March 2021, she was recognized as an Elite Women in Insurance by Insurance Business. Her contributions and achievements in the industry have set a standard for a new generation of female leaders in the UK insurance industry.

"Our journey at Costero has been an exciting one with new teams and companies coming together," said John Tallarida, CEO of Costero Brokers. "The need for a robust Board of Directors is of extreme importance to me and the enterprise and I am thrilled to have Hélène and Clive working with me and the overall Board to continue to move Costero forward."

About Costero Brokers Ltd.

Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, initially focused on property and professional lines. Costero Brokers Ltd. is now a multi-class Lloyd's of London broker and is looking to expand into additional specialist areas with the hiring of individuals and teams.