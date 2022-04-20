Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of High Coast Distillery AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (177/22)

On request of High Coast Distillery AB (publ), company registration number 556729-2593, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 21, 2022. Shares Short name: HIGHCO B ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 3630039 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0003848613 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 255127 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556729-2593 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name -------------------------------- 45 Consumer Staples -------------------------------- 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.