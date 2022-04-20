Anzeige
20.04.2022 | 12:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of High Coast Distillery AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (177/22)

On request of High Coast Distillery AB (publ), company registration number
556729-2593, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 21, 2022. 

Shares

Short name:          HIGHCO B        
------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares:       3630039         
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0003848613      
------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        255127         
------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 556729-2593       
------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK           
------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name           
--------------------------------
45  Consumer Staples     
--------------------------------
4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco
--------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.
