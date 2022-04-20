Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabiliasation Period Announcement

POST-STABILISATION PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

20 April 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

EFSF /ISIN EU000A2SCAB4

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated March, 1st 2022, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Torsten Zittlau; telephone: +49 711 74640) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014), and also as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: European Financial Stability Facility ("EFSF")

Moody's: Aa1 (stable) / S&P: AA (stable) / Fitch: AA Guarantor(s) (if any): Unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Guarantors, on a several basis as specified in the Deeds of Guarantee Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 3.000.000.000,- Description: 0,875% 05.09.2028 EUR BMK, RegS, Bearer, off the EFSF Debt Issuance Programme, Regulated Market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange Offer price: 99,332%

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNPP, Deutsche Bank and LBBW

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.