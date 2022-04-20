Charlie Roth joins Adludio as Director of Sales for the US Northeast, building Adludio's relationships with local brands and agencies as the company continues to escalate revenue.

Adludio, the global advertising platform providing top-tier creative and superior insight into consumer-behavior data, has hired Charlie Roth as Regional Director of Sales for the US Northeast. Coming at a significant time of expansion for Adludio, Roth will spearhead the company's plans for growth in North America as it maximizes its recent gains.

A three-year growth of 447% is set to continue, as the platform cements its expansion with investment in senior leadership individuals. Roth is the latest addition to a team setting its sights globally.

An established name in the SaaS industry, Roth's expertise and network connections will be directed at building Adludio's local business. He will use existing brand direct and agency relationships to cultivate new partnerships, identifying qualified prospects and moving them swiftly through the sales cycle, as well as onboarding and helping to expand the regional sales team.

Having held a series of successful leadership sales roles, Roth carries with him a wealth of experience across DSP's, programmatic direct, MAIDs, attribution, IP targeting, survey and compliant data. Prior to joining Adludio Roth was part of the 2021 Qualtrics SaaS platform relaunch at Engine Group, and part of the transition team with Freckle IoT when they were acquired by PlacedIQ in 2020. Passionate about people and products and with a strategic eye for opportunity, Roth was excited to join the Adludio team and further implement its expansion in the US market.

Commenting on his appointment, Charlie Roth said "I believe Adludio offers a truly compelling set of products and solutions. The ability to enhance assets with our sensory mobile-first creative coupled with proprietary products like BIO CYAN is a unique offering to the mobile marketplace. Once I learned that Audio is also investing into a SaaS platform, that just reinforced my desire to be a part of the Adludio family."

Adludio's Co-Founder and CEO, Paul Coggins, commented that "Charlie's appointment is an important moment for Adludio. He joins during a time of significant growth and we'll be harnessing and channeling this energy into new business opportunities. His establishment in the industry and experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand in the US."

ENDS

About Adludio

Adludio is an AI-driven technology company that delivers premium mobile advertising. As the primary means of consuming content, mobile needs to deliver interactive experiences to engage audiences, but the majority of mobile advertising remains static. Combining data-driven creativity, proprietary technology and automation with pioneering engagement metrics, Adludio delivers privacy-compliant mobile campaigns with engagement at its heart. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago Adludio is defining the next generation of mobile brand solutions in North America.

To find out more information, visit Adludio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005085/en/

Contacts:

Joby Reeves, Account Manager, Bluestripe Group.

Mob: 07881805238

Email: joby.reeves@bluestripegroup.co.uk