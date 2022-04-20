tru.ID leverages the cryptography of the SIM card to deliver an innovative solution to secure customers and employees

tru.ID (https://tru.id), the API-based mobile cybersecurity platform, today announced it has expanded to France. tru.ID is now integrated with mobile network operators Orange, SFR, and Bouygues Telecom, adding over 50 million new users to the tru.ID network.

With tru.ID, businesses can leverage the security of the SIM card in every mobile phone. tru.ID delivers this latest innovation in authentication to help eliminate the risk of password-related security breaches, offering a unique combination of hardware-grade security and a seamless user experience.

A solution to cybercrime is urgently needed

The 2021 Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report(1) found that nearly half (49%) of French companies experienced a cyber attack up from just over a third (34%) the previous year.

Attackers most commonly exploit weak password habits and phish user credentials. Verizon Enterprise's Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR)(2) 2020 found that 80% of data breaches involving threat actors used either brute-force techniques or credentials.

These vulnerabilities are a significant driver in the growth of ransomware attacks, with over 800,000 every day in 2020(2) and a resulting estimated total business loss of over $1 trillion(3)

SIM authentication from tru.ID is the new solution to help businesses avoid this risk.

SIM-based authentication why it's better

When using mobile phones, we are logged onto the network automatically because the mobile operator authenticates the SIM card silently, in the background. From that point forward, all communication between device and network is fully encrypted. This secure technology is built into the SIM card in every mobile phone, and works continuously when the mobile device is on.

Now, tru.ID opens up SIM-based authentication to all businesses. Simply embed tru.ID to add strong possession factor security.

Paul McGuire, co-founder and CEO of tru.ID, commented: "Businesses urgently need help to improve security for customers and employees by eliminating passwords. We are excited to bring our next-generation security solution to the world and are delighted to be working with mobile operator partners in France to help businesses prevent cybercrime."

NOTES FOR EDITORS

[1] Hiscox Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report 2021

[2] Statista Ransomware attacks per year

[3] McAfee CSIS The hidden costs of cybercrime

About tru.ID

tru.ID (https://tru.id) is an API-based passwordless authentication platform that leverages the cryptographic security of the SIM card to deliver highly secure, but frictionless, online user authentication to help businesses fight the growing problems of cybercrime. This transformative new solution is based on proven technology that is already deployed at scale in mobile networks and is now being made available to businesses for the first time. By using tru.ID, businesses can connect to a single API to quickly and easily enable SIM-based authentication for all their customers and employees across multiple markets. The tru.ID platform is already live in 20 countries covering 2bn+ mobile subscribers, and is rolling out globally. To find out more about tru.ID, visit https://tru.id.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005342/en/

Contacts:

Natalie Malevsky

Email: natalie.malevsky@tru.id