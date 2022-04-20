Basanite Industries: Village of Indian Creek is First in Miami-Dade County to Specify BasaFlex and BasaMesh Reinforcement Products for Underground Concrete Structures

Third announced specification for Basanite, Inc.'s products in 2022 as municipalities seek alternatives to steel reinforcement products

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Basanite, Inc. (OCTQB:BASA), a manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite construction materials made from basalt fiber and basalt fiber reinforced polymer, announced that it has been selected to manufacture and supply multiple concrete reinforcement products (notably its BasaFlexTM and BasaMeshTM products) for use in fortifying sea walls, concrete catch basins and stormwater structures for the 300-acre island municipality of Indian Creek Village.

The selection by Indian Creek Village is the third announced municipal approval in Florida for Basanite's products this year, as municipalities search for stronger and more environmentally friendly alternatives to steel reinforcement products.

The underground infrastructre application for which Basanite's products have been approved is an integral component of the island enclave's multi-phase Roadway Redevelopment Project.

"Indian Creek is surrounded by the saltwater of Biscayne Bay in Miami-Dade County, making it imperative for Village building officials to select the toughest, most resilient, reinforced concrete available on the market today," Basanite Director Fred Tingberg explained. "The basalt fiber reinforced polymer we manufacture to fortify concrete is not only the green choice, but it also significantly strengthens and extends the life of concrete structures."

Basanite engineered, developed and manufactures sustainable, non-corrosive, lightweight, composite concrete reinforcing products such as BasaFlexTM and BasaMeshTM using basalt fiber as an alternative to conventional steel reinforcement.

Indian Creek Village is directly latitudinal to the Town of Surfside in Miami-Dade, site of the oceanfront Champlain Towers collapse in June 2021 where rising groundwater, king tides and deteriorating concrete from the ensuing saltwater erosion were considered as potential factors of the disaster.

"We believe that concrete reinforced with BasaFlexTM and BasaMeshTM will be a key element in helping the iconic and historic community of Indian Creek maintain its security and structural integrity for decades to come," Tingberg added.

About BasaFlexTM

BasaFlexTM, a composite reinforcement bar or "rebar," is a state-of-the-art, sustainable alternative to steel in concrete reinforcement. BasaFlexTM is engineered to add intrinsic value in a concrete structure by eliminating corrosion problems associated with typical steel reinforcement, saving both time and money over the lifecycle of a concrete structure. BasaFlexTM has a 100-year design life, is non-corrosive, weighs just 25 percent of steel, but has a 2.5 times greater tensile strength. It is also transparent to magnetic fields, radar frequencies and other electro-magnetic radiated energy and both electrically and thermally non-conductive. It is easy to use and much safer to handle on the job site. Because of its core advantages and competitive price point, Basanite believes BasaFlexTM can become the construction industry's preferred choice for concrete reinforcement.

About BasaMeshTM

BasaMeshTM, a line of composite geogrid mesh products made from basalt fiber, is intended to replace Welded Wire Mesh (steel) and other fiber reinforced polymer grids and/or geo-grid mesh products. BasaMeshTM is supplied in rolls and can easily be cut to size on site. It is designed and engineered specifically for secondary and temperature shrinkage reinforcement. BasaMesh is designed to work in conjunction with BasaFlex rebar and other Basanite products for a total reinforcement program.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc. ( OTCQB:BASA ), through its wholly owned subsidiary Basanite Industries, LLC, is a manufacturer and developer of a range of environmentally friendly, high-performance basalt fiber composite products used by the construction industry. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit BasaniteIndustries.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

