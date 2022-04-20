Strategic partnership firmly establishes EdjVarsity in the high school market

Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: WAGR) (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company") today announced that EdjVarsity.com ("EdjVarsity"), Champion Gaming's premier advanced analytics platform for high school football coaches, has partnered with Hudl, a leading performance analysis company that provides sports teams with best-in-class software and hardware. Under the terms of the agreement, EdjVarsity's in-game analytics tools for football will be added to Hudl's athletic department package and made available to Hudl's expansive network of high school football programs to provide game-changing technology.

Hudl is a leading performance analysis company revolutionizing the way coaches and athletes prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. Founded in 2006, Hudl offers a complete suite of products that empower more than 180,000 global sports teams at every level - from grassroots to professional organizations - to gather insights with data and video. Hudl's products and services include online tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, analytics, professional consultation and more.

"The EdjVarsity product allows high school football coaches to have access to many of the same advanced metrics and coaching decision-making tools as elite college football programs and NFL teams, but at a far more approachable price point," said Ken Hershman, CEO of Champion Gaming. "This partnership with Hudl, which has a presence in 98% of high schools in the United States, means that the EdjVarsity product will now be exposed to the widest possible number of customers, further entrenching Champion Gaming as the premiere destination for sports content, data and analytics."

"Finding new opportunities to help high school football coaches stay ahead of the game and continue to bring value to them is always top of mind at Hudl," said Greg Nelson, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Hudl. "We're excited to give our coaches the ability to make better in-game decisions through EdjVarsity's advanced analytics platform. This new partnership aligns with Hudl's mission to make every moment count, while ensuring that coaches have all the tools necessary to elevate their teams."

EdjVarsity's suite of products includes play call simulators, fourth-down forecasts, postgame reports and coaching customizations, allowing coaches to confidently make analytics-backed decisions in a variety of game scenarios. Hudl's industry-leading tools power athletic departments across the country, giving coaches and players the ability to easily capture, analyze, see and share game film, leading to better scouting and game-planning. Combining the capabilities of both companies together will ensure that coaches on an athletic department package will now be fully equipped to coach like the pros.

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine, interactive sports matchup models, spread and over/under distributions, and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found at https://www.championgaming.com. Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

