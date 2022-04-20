Building on strong relationships and successful projects with major credit institutions such as NR Finance México, the Mexico City office will enable increased proximity and delivery capabilities in the LATAM region

Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), global provider of asset management and credit technology data and services, inaugurates today its new office in Mexico, expanding its presence in the region.

Located in Mexico City, the team will reinforce proximity to major customers including NR Finance México, Mexico's leading automotive captive offering financing solutions for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. In addition, the new office will enable Linedata to further expand throughout the Latin America region providing innovative solutions to the credit and investment management community.

"Linedata has been serving customers in Mexico since 2018, where we have conducted successful projects and built strong relationships with two major automotive financing companies to support their long-term development. As we look to accelerate our growth locally, providing a broader access to state-of-the-art technological solutions and services to all Mexican financial companies has become a key priority for Linedata", commented Jamil Jiva, Global Head of Business Development at Linedata.

The opening of the new office in Mexico City is part of Linedata's continued development strategy in North America after its opening in Charlotte, NC at the beginning of the year. Linedata also has offices in Boston, New York, Seattle and Toronto.

Linedata expects to scale the Mexico City office rapidly with talent and expertise ranging from sales, project management, and financial technology specialists, to support existing and new clients.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With over 20 years' experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 160.2 million in 2021 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN Reuters LDSV.PA Bloomberg LIN:FP.

