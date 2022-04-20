Anzeige
WKN: A2DJR2 ISIN: SE0009268717 Ticker-Symbol: 7AC 
Frankfurt
20.04.22
09:25 Uhr
0,055 Euro
+0,000
+0,73 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2022
Acarix AB: Acarix publishes the annual report for 2021

Press release
Malmö, Sweden, April 20, 2022

Acarix publishes the annual report for 2021

Today, Wednesday April 20, Acarix is publishing its Annual Report for 2021 on the company website www.acarix.com. An English translation of the annual report will be available on the company's website no later than 29 April.

https://acarix.com/investor/financial-reports-2/


For more information contact:
Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, phone +1 267 809 1225, helen.round@acarix.com

The information was provided, through the agency of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the company's news distributor, GlobeNewswire.

About Acarix:
Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScorSystem is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScorSystem calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes and can help rule out more than one third of patients with at least 96% certainty (in a population with approx. 10% CAD prevalence). Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121?576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit?www.acarix.com.

Attachment

  • PR_Acarix Annual Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/49768653-6df8-41c1-aa1b-15ba1aff13ea)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
