Aite-Novarica Group Announces the Launch of Financial Services CIO/CTO Advisory Practice

Mitch Wein will head up the firm's practice dedicated to C-level insights, decision support, and networking for IT leaders in banking, payments providers, and securities/investment firms.

Boston, MA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite-Novarica Group, an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, markets, and operations to banks, payments providers, insurers, and securities firms, today announced the launch of its Financial Services CIO/CTO Advisory practice.

The service is designed specifically for senior executives in banks, payment providers, and securities/investment firms who lead the technology function or are responsible for technology strategy and execution. It is led by Mitch Wein, Head of Financial Services CIO/CTO Advisory. Joining him on the team is research associate Aisha Chandraker.

"Senior IT executives-CIOs, CTOs, and heads of architecture-do not have internal peers in their organizations," says Mitch Wein. "IT leaders in banking, payment providers, and securities/investment firms now have an advisory membership that focuses on their technology challenges, framed within their relevant industry and regulatory context. By allowing these leaders access to proprietary research, expert practitioner consultations, and a network of C-level peers who provide decision support for functional and business priorities, our Financial Services CIO/CTO Advisory practice enables members to shape strategy and make technology initiatives more effective."

Kurt Reisenberg, Chief Executive Officer at Aite-Novarica Group, adds: "Created specifically for technology leaders in financial services organizations, our new Financial Services CIO/CTO Advisory practice helps clients make better technology decisions to drive greater business impact. Our CIO advisors have an average experience level of over 20 years in financial services technology leadership and can use that real-world experience to help senior executives in banks, payments providers, and securities/investment firms confront real-world problems and achieve functional and business goals."

As part of the practice launch for Financial Services CIO/CTO Advisory, Mitch Wein has produced a new Impact Report, Banking Core Systems Map, presenting a common frame of reference for bank IT executives to discuss their application portfolios and how they embed them into a reference architecture. By illustrating a core systems map with a high-level look at the major functionalities of each element, banks will be able to categorize difference types of software and services available in the marketplace and evaluate how these software types and services come together in an optimal way.

With the new Financial Services CIO/CTO Advisory practice, Aite-Novarica Group creates unique value for CIOs/CTOs in banking and financial services by framing their technology imperatives and challenges within the relevant industry and regulatory context. Members get proprietary research and insights, expert practitioner consultations with the Aite-Novarica Group team, and a network of C-level peers who provide decision support to increase the ROI of technology investments and practices. By tapping into the experience of peers at Aite-Novarica Group and our client network of financial institutions, the Financial Services CIO/CTO Advisory practice is effectively positioned to help IT leaders solve their mission-critical challenges, including:

Modernizing or replacing core banking platforms to realize the promise of around the clock banking

Leading an enterprise architecture function that ensures FDIC compliance and enables adoption of advanced technologies

Developing an enterprise data strategy for banks, payments providers, and securities/investment firms

Providing leadership and executing on the organization's digital transformation strategy

Creating a talent management and acquisition strategy to build future workforce skills

Developing an enterprise IT strategy and roadmap as well as facilitating core system vendor selections (through specialized consulting)

For more information about Aite-Novarica Group's Financial Services CIO/CTO Advisory practice, please visit us at https://aite-novarica.com/financial-services-cio-cto-advisoryor send your inquiry to info@aite-novarica.com.

About Aite-NovaricaGroup:

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base. The quality of our research, insights, and advice is driven by our core values: independence, objectivity, curiosity, and integrity. Visit us on the weband connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.